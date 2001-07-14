Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Hires Rob Borm as EVP of Gaming

Hall+of+Fame+Resort+%26amp%3B+Entertainment+Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced that it has hired experienced gaming executive Rob Borm to lead its burgeoning gaming vertical. Given the exponential growth of the gaming sector over the past few years including the legalization of sports betting in Ohio, coupled with the substantial progress HOFV has made advancing its gaming division with the success of the Hall of Fantasy League (HOFL) and by signing partnerships with Rush Street Interactive and Genesis Global Ltd., the company determined a highly accomplished leader like Brom was necessary to further expand the vertical and continue to capitalize on the significant revenue opportunities within the gaming sector.

In his position, Borm will be responsible for managing all aspects of HOFV’s gaming division, including overseeing the strategic direction of the HOFL, the first digital platform that enables fantasy football fans throughout the U.S. to communally engage and financially stake the fantasy teams of a premier nationwide league. He will also work closely with HOFV’s blue-chip gaming partners in Rush Street, Genesis and others to streamline the development of projects and oversee the Company’s gaming initiatives. Furthermore, Borm will also be tasked with expanding HOFV’s network of gaming partners and identifying opportunities where its gaming division can support the Company’s other business verticals.

“We are very pleased to be in a position to hire a highly talented and experienced executive in Rob to oversee our gaming division,” said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. “Given all that we have accomplished on the gaming front in the last year, we needed someone who knows how to capitalize on the significant number of growth opportunities that exist in this sector and generate maximum exposure for our Company and our partners with customers and fans alike. We’re excited to have him join us and help us in our mission to drive shareholder value and create the preeminent organization at the intersection of sports, gaming and entertainment.”

Borm, who possesses more than 21 years of experience in video games, esports and brand sponsorship sales, joins HOFV from LeagueSpot, where he served as Head of Partnerships - Esports & Gaming. In this position, he increased sponsorship revenue by 200 percent and identified multiple new revenue streams. Prior to LeagueSpot, he served as VP Business Development for the All-American High School Esports League. Borm also spent many years in an executive position at Game Informer, the 3rd largest consumer publication in U.S. and largest digital magazine globally, where he exponentially grew media sales.

Borm stated, “I’ve watched from afar as HOFV has impressively built out its gaming vertical by signing partnerships with some of the most respected names in the industry and launching a highly innovative fantasy football model. As someone who is experienced in this sector, I know firsthand how tough it is to get the attention of operators like Rush Street and Genesis, and I applaud the team for their success in making these partnerships happen. Now that I’m on board, I look forward to overseeing all that we have in the works and continuing to grow this vertical ever further. HOFV is a truly unique company, and I am excited to leverage my skillset to benefit all of our stakeholders.”

Borm obtained a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Minnesota and is also the founder and executive producer of POV Films, which produced more than 50 film projects for music recording artist Prince.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a Fan Engagement Zone, a Hall of Fame indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

