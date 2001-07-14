Avaya Study Finds the Most Successful Businesses Focus on Total Experience

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA, Financial), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced results of an online market research survey conducted by IDG Communications indicating the most successful businesses recognize customer-centricity involves an interconnection between Customer, Employee, User, and Multiexperience. While companies often develop the right strategies, the best customer outcomes occur where tools and strategy intersect and focus on this interconnection to deliver a superior Total Experience.

According to the findings1, most companies believe customer experience is an intrinsic part of their brand and it’s everyone’s responsibility to uphold within the organization. They also agree that a good customer experience includes empowered employees (Employee Experience) 82%; memorable, personalized interactions in moments that matter (Multiexperience) 83%; and the interaction of humans, data, and technology (User experience) 83%. Just over half (59%) of the respondents indicate they are performing adequately on each of these aspects of the Total Experience.

Unsurprisingly, customer-centricity correlates with good experience and communications strategies, yet only 60% say they have a cohesive customer interaction strategy. Most companies employ the standard customer support tools and platforms, such as email, phone, and social media. Those who scored higher in Total Experience empower employees with newer tools and platforms (messenger platforms, video chat, chatbots, and virtual assistants) that simplify support and transform customer experiences. They also utilize more complete analytic tools.

Seventy-one percent of businesses with good Total Experience scores and 74% with good interaction strategies are more likely to have the right customer insight technology. In fact, 97% of businesses say employees empowered with the right technology can transform customer experiences. The right communications and collaboration tools empower everyone. Offering customers and employees a broader communications solution allows everyone to communicate in a way that meets their needs.

Avaya+OneCloud%26trade%3B+CCaaS makes it easy to connect everything—voice, video, chat, messaging, and more—to deliver effortless experiences for customers and employees at every touchpoint, enabling businesses to provide a Total Experience.

“A monolithic, one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t meet the wide range of needs businesses and their constituents have,” said Simon Harrison, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Avaya. “When companies intentionally combine customer, employee, user and multiexperience thinking, they elevate everything these approaches can achieve on their own – enabling them to deliver exactly what’s needed at every interaction. Avaya OneCloud is a Total Experience platform that lets you compose the experiences that each moment demands—for customers and employees alike.”

Some benefits of Avaya OneCloud CCaaS include:

​ Smarter self-service : Deliver intelligent, conversational self-service—24/7—with options to connect with a live agent.

: Deliver intelligent, conversational self-service—24/7—with options to connect with a live agent. Intelligent routing : Match customers with the best employees using business rules, internal and external context, and desired outcomes.

: Match customers with the best employees using business rules, internal and external context, and desired outcomes. Customer Journey Intelligence : Get ahead of every interaction by predicting needs and proactively engaging customers with customer journey intelligence.

: Get ahead of every interaction by predicting needs and proactively engaging customers with customer journey intelligence. Completely connected employees : Enhance team collaboration with converged communications that dissolve front- and back-office silos.

: Enhance team collaboration with converged communications that dissolve front- and back-office silos. Simplify with a composable desktop : Put everything employees need in one place. Provide employees with a consolidated, simplified desktop view of everything they need across voice and digital channels. Connect your CRM application to get the best of both worlds.

: Put everything employees need in one place. Provide employees with a consolidated, simplified desktop view of everything they need across voice and digital channels. Connect your CRM application to get the best of both worlds. Deliver more with AI : Be ready for whatever customers might want next. Increase employee performance in real time by delivering prompts, initiating workflow actions, and enhancing compliance based on spoken words or phrases.

: Be ready for whatever customers might want next. Increase employee performance in real time by delivering prompts, initiating workflow actions, and enhancing compliance based on spoken words or phrases. Maximize performance: Create stronger teams. Improve interactions and identify skills gaps using quality management and advanced scoreboards to track, manage, and improve team performance, including gamification, coaching, and eLearning.

IDG Research is a full-service research company, providing a broad range of services to technology marketers to help inform marketing strategy and fuel content development. As a division of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading technology media, data, and marketing services company, IDG Research brings the resources and experience of a large, global company to its clients in the form of a small, customer-focused business.

1Survey Methodology/Sample Qualifications

From August 12, 2021 – September 15, 2021, IDG Communications conducted an online survey among global, enterprise-level organizations of 500 or more employees who are manager level or above working in IT, customer experience, or operations and must understand customer experience. A total of 469 qualified respondents participated in the global survey. Data have been weighted according to the U.S. census to reflect national representation on key demographic measures.

