ChargePoint Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Jansen to speak on electric vehicle (EV) panel at J.D. Power Auto Summit 2022

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading EV charging network, today announced that Chief Marketing Officer Colleen+Jansen is confirmed to speak at the J.D.+Power+Auto+Summit. The premier automotive retail event at the NADA Show is taking place at the Wynn Las Vegas on Thursday, March 10, 2022, and will feature key industry thought leaders, real-time auto industry data and cutting-edge insights needed to make informed decisions with lasting impacts. At the event, Colleen Jansen will speak on the panel session “Understanding Purchase Pain Points” alongside leaders from NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association), J.D. Power and Hyundai Motor North America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220306005064/en/

ChargePoint's Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Jansen (Photo: Business Wire)

Event details

What:

“Understanding Purchase Pain Points.” The paradigm shift to mass EV adoption is underway. Electric vehicle sales are rapidly increasing; however, they still make up only three percent of today’s retail transactions. Range and price remain key barriers to consumer adoption, but what factors are proving to be most important in driving EV acceptance, and how can franchised dealers leverage this knowledge to drive sales? From marketing to product and public charging perspectives, you’ll gain insights for a strategic EV go-to-market strategy and how to address buyer hesitations on the lot.

When:

Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. PT

Where:

Lafite Ballroom, Wynn Las Vegas

Who:

Colleen Jansen is a marketing strategist with 20 years of experience in both business-to-consumer and business-to-business marketing spanning early stage, privately held VC-funded companies as well as large cap, publicly traded firms. Prior to joining ChargePoint, she led marketing disciplines for a number of category-creating startups as well as established brands including Microsoft, Yahoo, Intuit and LinkedIn. An early EV adopter and currently a Tesla driver, Colleen is passionate about helping everyone realize the personal, societal and economic benefits of driving electric. As the head of the marketing organization, she oversees brand, communications, demand generation, consumer engagement and customer marketing.

Additional speakers:

Brent Gruber, senior director, Global Automotive, J.D. Power

Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America

Mike Stanton, president and CEO, NADA

To register for the event, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jdpowerautosummit.com%2Fwebsite%2F32081%2Fregister%2F.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 105 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network approximately every two seconds. For more information, visit the ChargePoint+pressroom, the ChargePoint+Investor+Relations+site, or contact ChargePoint’s North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220306005064/en/