Biofrontera Inc. Appoints Kevin D. Weber to its Board of Directors

WOBURN, Mass., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. ( BFRI) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announces the appointment of Kevin D. Weber to its Board of Directors, expanding Board membership to five Directors.



Mr. Weber is an experienced pharmaceutical executive who brings to Biofrontera more than 30 years of executive and commercialization experience with a particular expertise in product marketing. He has worked in a range of therapeutic areas including clinical and aesthetic dermatology, pain management, inborn errors of metabolism and respiratory medicine. He is currently a Principal at Skysis, a biotech-focused brand management consulting practice, and previously served as CEO of Paraffin International. Prior to Paraffin, Mr. Weber served in senior executive and marketing roles at Depomed, Hyperion Therapeutics and Medicis Pharmaceuticals. From 2016 to 2021 Mr. Weber served as a member of the supervisory board of Biofrontera AG.

“I have already had the privilege of working with Kevin in his supervisory board function at Biofrontera AG for more than 5 years and his guidance across strategy and operations was immensely valuable. He brings a wealth of expertise, with particular strength in product positioning, pricing, managed care contracting and reimbursement, advertising and promotion, key opinion leader development and product launches. On behalf of the Biofrontera Inc. Board, we’re delighted to have Kevin join us and look forward to his valuable insight as we expand our commercial footprint in the United States,” commented Hermann Lübbert, Executive Chairman of Biofrontera Inc.

“I’m proud to join the Board of Biofrontera Inc. and am fortunate to have previously worked with its executive management. We have a strong team ready to compete aggressively in the U.S. dermatology market with Ameluz® and Xepi®. I’m confident in our products as well as our sales and marketing efforts that are driving adoption of PDT for the treatment of actinic keratosis and accelerate Xepi®'s market penetration,” said Mr. Weber.

Mr. Weber previously served on the Boards of Directors of the American Academy of Pain Medicine Foundation, the American Chronic Pain Association and the Arizona Bioindustry Association. He holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Western Michigan University.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

