Schlumberger Announces Deployment of Reservoir Engineering Digital Solutions for Global Customer

Schlumberger today announced an enterprise-wide deployment of the cloud-based DELFI* cognitive E&P environment for ConocoPhillips. ConocoPhillips will use Schlumberger digital solutions enabled by the DELFI environment to bring its reservoir engineering modeling, data and workflows to the cloud.

“This digital platform will drive workflow and data efficiency, enabling ConocoPhillips to meet their diverse reservoir engineering modeling needs worldwide,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital & Integration, Schlumberger. “Expert teams from both companies will work closely together to integrate our cloud-based digital solutions and AI with ConocoPhillips’ reservoir engineering modeling and workflows.”

Upon completion of the integration, ConocoPhillips reservoir engineers will have access to cloud-based, high-performance computing resources in the DELFI environment as well as Schlumberger’s reservoir engineering solutions—including Petrel* E&P software platform's Petrel Reservoir Engineering, INTERSECT* high-resolution reservoir simulator, and ECLIPSE* industry-reference reservoir simulator.

