Independence Realty Trust to Present at Citi's 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Sebra, Chief Financial Officer and Ella Neyland, Chief Operating Officer will be participating this week in Citi’s 2022 Global Property CEO Conference held in Hollywood, FL. The Company published its updated Investor Presentation in the investor relations section of the IRT website.

Roundtable Presentation

When: 9:45 AM ET, Tuesday March 8, 2022

Live Webcast: The webcast is available through following this link, Citi+Global+Property+CEO+Presentation, and is also available in the investor relations section of the IRT website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.irtliving.com%2Fcorporate-profile%2F.The webcast replay will be available on the Company's website after the conclusion of the live event.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties in 119 communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Oklahoma City, OK, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Houston, TX , Nashville, TN, and Memphis, TN. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005332/en/

