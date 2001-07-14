Vivint Smart Home Recognized by Forbes Home as the Best Home Security Company of 2022

Vivint+Smart+Home%2C+Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company in North America, has been named by Forbes+Home as the Best+Home+Security+Company+Of+2022. Forbes Home compared information on two dozen top-rated home security companies, ranking them based on factors including cost, features, contracts, support, and customer reviews to create a list of the 10 best home security companies in 2022.

“It’s a great honor to be at the top of this list,” said JT Hwang, Chief Technology Officer at Vivint. “It’s a validation that our model of a providing a world-class product suite that is professionally installed and monitored is the ideal way for homeowners to secure their homes and protect their families.”

Vivint was picked as the best overall home security company based on a number of factors by Forbes Home, including strong recommendations and customer testimonials on leading review platforms, a variety of plan options, and the company’s 24/7 alarm monitoring and support. However, it was the technology that took Vivint over the edge when it came to the ranking.

In its assessment of Vivint for the ranking, Forbes Home also noted, “Their wide assortment of available, high-quality equipment and affordable monitoring options allow their customers to experience highly customizable security that can be optimized for individual needs.”

Read the full assessment of Vivint and see the rest of Forbes Home’s ranking of the Best Home Security Companies of 2022 here.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 1.8 million customers. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivint.com.

About Forbes Home:

Forbes Home is a trusted destination for time-saving project advice, how-tos, and product comparisons, all dedicated to helping consumers make smart decisions and choose the right products and services with ease. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fforbes.com%2Fhome-improvement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005207/en/