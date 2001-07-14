Billtrust to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, today announced that on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Flint Lane, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York City. The discussion will begin at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes. There will be a live audio webcast of this discussion and replays will be archived for 30 days at investors.billtrust.com.

On Monday, March 21, 2022, Flint Lane, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Shifke, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the virtual Bank of America Electronic Payments Symposium.

About BTRS Holdings

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections.

