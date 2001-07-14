Sisecam Resources LP to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE: SIRE) will release fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results before the market opens on Monday, March 14, 2022.

ABOUT SISECAM RESOURCES LP

Sisecam Resources LP (formerly known as Ciner Resources LP), a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Sisecam Wyoming LLC (formerly known as Ciner Wyoming LLC), one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005521/en/