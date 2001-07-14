Colorado Tourism Office Sees 106% Lift in Clickthrough Rates Using SORT™ – Undertone's Cookieless Technology

Undertone, a Perion+Network+Ltd. (Nasdaq:PERI) company and leading provider of Intelligent High Impact advertising solutions across all platforms, screens, and devices, has released its first Marketer of the Month case study highlighting forward-thinking advertisers putting consumers first after seeing great results in their campaign with Colorado Tourism Office. As a result of their partnership with Undertone and being one of the first advertisers to utilize SORT, or Smart Optimization of Responsive Traits technology, Colorado Tourism Office saw a significant lift in short- and long-term brand goals as well as overall advertisement engagement.

Implementing Undertone’s proprietary cookieless technology, SORT, Colorado Tourism Office was able to achieve a significant increase in performance across all formats compared to alternative cookie-based tactics. With over 106% lift in Page Grabber CTR, 60% lift in Page Grabber IR and a 40% increase of delivery on browsers that were previously inaccessible, the performance results drove 241K consumers to Colorado Tourism Office’s site and 330K interactions all directly from Undertone’s High Impact formats, Page Grabber and Brand Reveal.

“The Colorado Tourism Office has been hard at work discovering targeting solutions that are future-proofed,” said Colorado Tourism Office. “When we presented with the opportunity to test out Undertone’s new cookieless targeting solution, SORT, we jumped at it. In the tests we ran, we were able to reach entirely new audiences by scaling our delivery on previously inaccessible browsers, and results also significantly exceeded our cookie-based targeting tactics. Scale, privacy, and performance? Can’t beat it.”

As the first-to-market adopter of Undertone’s SORT, Colorado Tourism Office utilized the privacy-first alternative to traditional targeting tactics to generate brand awareness and consumer interest in visiting the state.

A brand and creative diagnostic of the campaign delivered in outstanding results from System1, a global advertising effectiveness, brand equity and innovation firm. It received 5 stars in long-term effectiveness, based on emotional intensity, total emotions and positive emotions, and an exceptional short-term sales spike, based on emotional intensity and unaided brand awareness. More than four-out-of-five of those exposed to the ad were likely to consider Colorado for their next vacation. The state’s variety and beautiful scenery drove happiness and surprise: the two most valuable and positive emotions.

“Long-term effectiveness as well as short term immediate sales spikes resulted from our campaign with Colorado Tourism Office,” said Dan Aks, president at Undertone. “With SORT’s real time, human-based solution, our technology utilized what a person is doing in the moment to predict what advertisement they want to see – it is fluid and real – just like humans. We’re excited about the strong results and look forward to continuing to revolutionize the post-cookie advertising ecosystem to deliver exceptional outcomes for our partners.”

Undertone utilized data-derived insights and SORT technology to reach Colorado Tourism Office’s target audience and influence travelers to visit all areas of the state and reignite bookings to support businesses, restaurants and hotels as they recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Find more information on Undertone’s Marketer of the Month case study with Colorado Tourism Office here.

About Perion

Perion (Nasdaq:PERI) is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently “Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

About Undertone

Undertone creates memorable ad experiences by thoughtfully orchestrating solutions across video, advanced TV, rich media, and social, to drive unmatched brand lift and audience engagement on virtually every screen, and every device. Their award-winning creative team uses the company’s 20 years of experience, and billions of impressions worth of data to intelligently craft campaigns that can drive full-funnel KPIs while making meaningful connections with the 200MM+ unique users they can reach every month. Undertone brings the art and science of advertising together to intelligently craft campaigns that uplift consumers, brands, and publishers alike. Visit undertone.com to learn more.

About Colorado Tourism Office

Colorado is a four-season destination offering unparalleled adventure and recreational pursuits, a thriving arts scene, a rich cultural heritage, flavorful cuisine and 28 renowned ski areas and resorts. The state's breathtaking scenic landscape boasts natural hot springs, the headwaters of seven major rivers, many peaceful lakes and reservoirs, 12 national parks and monuments, 26 scenic and historic byways and 58 mountain peaks that top 14,000 feet. For more information or a copy of the Colorado Official State Vacation Guide, visit www.COLORADO.com or call 1-800 COLORADO. Follow Colorado on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005056/en/