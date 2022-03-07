Lightwave Logic Secures New U.S. Patent Simplifying Modulator Integration for High-Volume Foundry Manufacturing Operations

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power,today announced the receipt of a new U.S. patent on an invention that will simplify modulator integration for high-volume foundry manufacturing operations while enhancing polymer reliability to enable a more effective photonic engine.

U.S. Patent number 11,262,605 illustrates the design of a monolithic photonic integrated circuit (PIC) that utilizes very high speed, low power proprietary polymer modulators that will enable much faster data rates for data communications, telecommunications, and data rich environments. The essence of the invention is a complete optical engine that fits into fiber optic transceivers (either pluggable or co-packaged) that are used in routers, servers and elsewhere in optical networks. The engine is designed for high-volume manufacturing operations using silicon foundry infrastructure.

The patent details polymer modulators, waveguides, and low-optical loss coupling designs together with a laser for light emission. The patent is entitled, "Active region-less polymer modulator integrated on a common PIC platform and method" and is expected to enhance the opportunity for electro-optic polymers in future transceiver products.

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, commented: "This is yet another important patent that allows our polymer technology platform to turbo-charge both integrated photonics platforms as well as fiber optic transceivers that are already being utilized by the millions on the internet. The patent illustrates the use of our polymer modulators as a high speed, low power engine not only for data communication and telecommunication applications, but other new market opportunities as well.

"This is incredible, and gives us the opportunity to change our customer's businesses through high speed, low power integrated photonics performance. With this invention we can change the internet and enable faster data – which we as consumers all want as we use video platforms to work, play, and connect," concluded Lebby.

