Marvell Electro-Optics Solutions Achieve 2022 Lightwave Innovation Honors

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today announced that it was honored with two 2022 Lightwave Innovation Reviews high scores, validating its leadership in electro-optics solutions for data infrastructure. The two awards reflect the industry's recognition of Marvell's recent best-in-class innovations to address the growing bandwidth and interconnect needs of carrier and cloud data center optical networks. An esteemed and experienced panel of third-party judges from the optical communications community recognized Marvell as a high-scoring honoree.

"On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Marvell on their high-scoring honoree status," said Lightwave Associate Publisher and Editorial Director, Stephen Hardy. "This competitive program allows Lightwave to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the optical communications community this year."

Marvell was recognized for the Marvell® Atlas™ 50Gbps PAM4 and the Marvell® Deneb™ Coherent DSP. Key features of these 2022 Lightwave Innovation Reviews honorees include:

Marvell Atlas 50Gbps PAM4 DSP chipset is the industry's first PAM4 DSP solution to integrate transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) and laser drivers in mainstream CMOS technology, reducing supply chain complexity and power consumption by up to 25%.

50Gbps PAM4 DSP chipset is the industry's first PAM4 DSP solution to integrate transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) and laser drivers in mainstream CMOS technology, reducing supply chain complexity and power consumption by up to 25%. Marvell Deneb ultra-low power, multimode 400G Coherent DSP enables the advancement of disaggregated optical architectures for global operators and accelerates the adoption of IP-over-DWDM for optimal data center interconnects.

"Marvell is honored to once again be recognized for our electro-optics innovations by Lightwave," said Nigel Alvares, vice president, Solutions Marketing, Marvell. "These awards validate that our engineering teams are delivering leadership semiconductor solutions that address the growing data infrastructure needs of our global data economy. We are focused on working with our partners and the ecosystem in an open and collaborative manner to enable optimized solutions for our cloud data center, carrier, enterprise and automotive end markets."

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

For further information, contact:

Kim Markle

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-electro-optics-solutions-achieve-2022-lightwave-innovation-honors-301496511.html

SOURCE Marvell