Buffett Adds to Oil Exposure With Occidental

At the end of last week, it emerged that Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) has been building a significant position in oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial).

According to an SEC filing, which was published last Friday, Berkshire now owns 91.2 million common shares of the oil giant. According to the filing, more than 61 million of the shares were purchased on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at prices ranging from $47.07 to $56.45.

The rest of the position was purchased earlier this year. We know the company initiated the entire position this year because the conglomerate's 13F report for the quarter ended December 2021 showed no holding.

However, Berkshire does have a stake in the business. In 2019, Buffett agreed to a $10 billion loan with the company to help it buy Anadarko for $38 billion.

The loan was arranged in a style that the Oracle of Omaha has preferred in most of his deals over the past couple of decades. Berkshire purchased preferred stock with a dividend yield of 8%, with the option to convert into shares.

The conglomerate detailed this position in its 2021 annual report:

"Includes a $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum, consisting of preferred stock and warrants to buy common stock, a combination now being valued at $10.7 billion."

Interesting deal structure

The preferred stock and warrant combination has been the cornerstone of some of the largest deals brokered by Buffett during the past couple of decades.

It provides a favorable combination of fixed income for the group as well as a free option on capital growth. There is also scope for a much higher return than the conglomerate might otherwise achieve by seeking similar deals in the corporate debt market.

But as much as the company seems to like Occidental today, Berkshire didn't seem to want to hold its stock last year.

Berkshire bought a relatively small stake of just under 19 million shares in the second half of 2019.

Then in early 2020, when oil prices collapsed, Occidental made its first- and second-quarter loan payments to Berkshire in the form of stock. Berkshire received 17.3 million shares for the first quarter and 11.6 million shares for the second quarter.

The group's SEC filings show it sold all of these shares soon after they were issued, suggesting Buffett did not want any exposure to the common shares of the business. He was content with his preferred stock, warrants and 8% yield.

The warrants issued with the preferred stock give Berkshire the option to buy 80.9 million shares at just under $60. When combined with the recently acquired common stock position, the group now owns around 17% of the oil and gas producer.

Bullish on oil?

Considering the size of the position and the overall investment (including the preferred stock), it seems likely that the Oracle of Omaha himself has pulled the trigger here.

Combined with Berkshire's Chevron ( CVX, Financial) position, the Occidental holding suggests the billionaire can see value in the two oil producers.

It certainly looks as if he has been on the money so far. Oil prices are currently trading near their all-time high, and the geopolitical situation means they could continue to rise.

Some Wall Street analysts believe it could only be a matter of time before the price of oil hits $200 a barrel.

I think it is unlikely Buffett bought these stocks because he thinks the price of oil will rise. That would mean he is speculating on commodity prices, which he tends to avoid.

Instead, I think he is buying companies he believes are well-managed and appear undervalued compared to their profit potential. Rising oil prices only add to the appeal.