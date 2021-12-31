Anatole Investment Management Ltd Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Elastic NV, XPeng Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sea

- New Purchases: SPY, ESTC, XPEV, GDS, MNDY, ZM,
- Added Positions: AMPL, JD, PDD,
- Reduced Positions: SE, YMM, BZ,
- Sold Out: PTON, SNOW, SPLK, RLX,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,087,000 shares, 28.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 4,677,991 shares, 17.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.91%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 3,662,977 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.73%
- Elastic NV (ESTC) - 963,260 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amplitude Inc (AMPL) - 2,041,390 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 182.08%
Anatole Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $432.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.21%. The holding were 1,087,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Anatole Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $79.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 963,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Anatole Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 1,679,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Anatole Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 1,653,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)
Anatole Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22. The stock is now traded at around $135.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 201,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Anatole Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 192,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amplitude Inc (AMPL)
Anatole Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Amplitude Inc by 182.08%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 2,041,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Anatole Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Anatole Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Anatole Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.Sold Out: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)
Anatole Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in RLX Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62.Reduced: Sea Ltd (SE)
Anatole Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 41.96%. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $97.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.59%. Anatole Investment Management Ltd still held 373,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)
Anatole Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd by 20.82%. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Anatole Investment Management Ltd still held 3,948,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.
