OTC: DRCR, Swifty Global (Dear Cashmere Holding Company), Launches its Swifty Wallet Onto the Apple iOS and Google Play Stores

NEW YORK, NY, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dear Cashmere Holding Company ( DRCR) known as Swifty Global (Swifty), is a technology company focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the Financial and Sports Betting Sectors. The company has developed two disruptive mobile applications (apps) for sports predictions and a digital wallet which encompasses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cryptocurrency/Blockchain Transactions.



Today, Swifty has soft-launched its much-anticipated Swifty Wallet which offers user friendly, simplicity and unparalleled functionality. The wallet has pre-configured networks for blockchain platforms such as AVAX, BNB, ETH, FTM, MATIC and SOL. This makes the Swifty Wallet easier and quicker to use than other known wallets and provides less room for user error. The wallet uses enhanced bio-metric security and is self-custodial, meaning users hold their own keys to their crypto-digital assets.

The Swifty Wallet connects with decentralised applications using Wallet Connect, allowing users to perform transactions such as staking (a method of earning interest while holding tokens), swapping, borrowing or even loaning out their coins and tokens. The wallet also has a built-in swap functionality which allows users to swap coins on de-centralised exchanges such as Pancake Swap, SushiSwap and UniSwap. Providing further convenience, the wallet’s Portfolio Manager allows users to track more than 6,000+ coins and tokens.

A key advantage of the Swifty Wallet is that it allows users to consolidate or reduce the number of wallets that they currently require in order to interact over next generation Web3 web applications. In an overly complicated cryptocurrency market with incredibly complex products, the Swifty Wallet brings futuristic simplicity to its user experience.

Swifty will continue its development of the Swifty Wallet and add the mainstream networks to its offering. The wallet has been developed in-house by the Swifty team who are already working on the release of further products and functionality which will continually be added. Ultimately this will include the integration of the Swifty Predictions application and NFT trading.

Through Swifty’s partner RAMP Network, users of the Swifty Wallet are able to purchase coins and tokens directly from within the wallet. Swifty is also researching the possibility of supporting more jurisdictions with alternative payment solutions in the future.

Swifty aims to offer users fiat accounts linked to their Crypto holding within their Swifty Wallets, followed by plans to launch a Swifty Virtual Visa Card at some point this summer. With Crypto, Defi, smart contracts and blockchain already beginning to play such an important role in our day-to-day lives, this is only expected to continue to grow and become more mainstream. Swifty believes that Cryptocurrency Wallets and Debit Cards are the future of banking, therefore it is striving to simplify crypto for the everyday person whilst providing maximum security and compliance.

The Swifty Wallet is now available globally for Apple devices on Apple’s iOS App Store and for Android devices on the Google Play Store. This is considered a “soft launch” and over the coming weeks, Swifty will begin an intense marketing campaign and work with numerous influencers around the world to make the Swifty Wallet and Swifty brand a household name in the Cryptocurrency market.

“We are thrilled to finally release our first product and show the world and our Shareholders what we have been doing behind the scenes. We are also very proud to show off our team’s in-house capability, with technology built from the ground up, giving us the capability to do far greater things in future. We believe the Swifty Wallet makes it much easier to acquire and swap crypto coins and lays the foundation to pay for everyday items with it in the future. It is believed that less than 5% of the world owned or used Crypto in 2021, and as millennials start to gain more influence in the world, we expect global adoption to grow at a phenomenal rate. Swifty will be well positioned with the world’s leading products as this evolution unfolds,” said Swifty Global CEO, James Gibbons.

For regular updates, you are invited you to follow Swifty Global on Twitter, Telegram and LinkedIn.

For further information on the company’s latest news please see their communication channels:

Website: https://swifty.global

Swifty Wallet Website: https://www.swifty-wallet.com

Twitter: @swiftyglobal

Telegram: @swiftyglobal

LinkedIn : @swifty-global

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statement

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

