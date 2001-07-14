Waitr Names Restaurant Technology Specialist Matthew Coy Chief Information Officer

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today Matthew Coy has been named Chief Information Officer. Mr. Coy has held executive leadership positions in the restaurant technology field for more than two decades, including with Chipotle and Donatos Pizza.

Mr. Coy has a legacy of success solving business problems and driving innovation. As a leader, his teams have implemented solutions that enabled businesses to reduce costs, add functionality and mitigate risk while building relationships with clients and business leaders.

Mr. Coy joins Waitr from Donatos Pizza, LLC where he was Vice President of Technology and led the organization on a public cloud transformation. Prior to Donatos, he served as Director of Information Technology at Chipotle, where he led a cloud transformation, gaining acclaim from industry observers. He also worked for Safelite as its Vice President of Information Technology.

“Matthew brings the necessary insight and experience to advance the organization’s digital and technology outlooks as we move into multiple delivery verticals,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr. “He’s an accomplished, visionary executive known for building teams and technologies that enable organizations to achieve their goals.”

“I’m honored to join Waitr at this transformative and interesting time. Waitr is a dynamic, growing brand, and I’m looking forward to building on our technology successes and making us a digital leader in everything we do,” said Matthew Coy.

A frequent speaker at technology and business leadership events, Mr. Coy is active in the professional community. He holds an MBA and MS from Mississippi State University and a BA from The Ohio State University.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Additionally, Waitr provides merchant processing solutions to restaurants and others through third parties. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of September 30, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in over 1,000 cities in the United States.

