Swiffer Partners With Home Renovation Experts and TV Stars, Ben and Erin Napier, to Educate Homeowners on How to Clean Their Finished Wood Floors

Today, Swiffer announced its partnership with home renovation experts and TV personalities, Ben and Erin Napier, as they join forces to educate homeowners on the best techniques and optimized tools to quickly and effectively clean finished hardwood floors.

“With years of experience installing everything from reclaimed oak to laminate flooring in our home transformations, we know that hardwood floor maintenance can be intimidating and even stressful for many homeowners,” said Ben Napier, woodworker and founder of Scotsman Co. “We often get asked how to keep wood floors looking great after a renovation, and we’ve even heard the myth that you can’t use a Swiffer on wood floors, so we’re excited to team up and share our best tips to take the headache out of hardwood floors.”

Swiffer’s partnership with the Napiers marks the brand’s commitment to meet homeowners’ needs for quick and easy cleaning tools that are made with hardwood floors in mind. The Swiffer WetJet Wood is an all-in-one mopping system that is easy-to-use, effective and can be seamlessly incorporated into any daily cleaning routine to help highlight the natural beauty of hardwood floors long after installation. Plus, Swiffer has partnered with the National+Wood+Flooring+Association, which sets the standards for the wood flooring industry.

“At Swiffer, we know that families need quick, effective cleaning solutions, and we’re committed to providing consumers with a hardwood-specific product that eases concerns around caring for finished wood floors,” said Kevin Wenzel, Vice President of P&G’s North American Surface Care Design & Delivery Unit. “We’re thrilled to partner with Ben and Erin Napier as we tap their extensive home renovation and hands-on woodworking experience to share safe, seamless ways for homeowners to regularly clean their hardwood floors.”

With a unique dual-nozzle sprayer, the Swiffer WetJet Wood is optimized to clean finished wood floors*. Its pre-mixed cleaning solution is specially formulated to reduce streaking and filming, with a fast-drying formula that dissolves dirt and tough, sticky messes. The soft texture of the microfiber-like cleaning pads is gentle on hardwood floors, traps particles that can damage floors, and the Absorb + Lock strip pulls dirt and moisture deep into the multi-layer pad. The dual jets spray an ultra-fine mist that coats floors evenly with no pooling, so moisture doesn’t sit on wood, and the illuminated nozzles help prevent over-spraying.

*Do NOT use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.

