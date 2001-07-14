Helbiz to Participate at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

Helbiz, Inc. (“Helbiz”) (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on Nasdaq, today announced that management will participate at the 34th Annual Roth Conference on March 13-15, 2022, in Dana Point, California.

34th Annual Roth Conference

Date: Monday, March 14th, 2022

Presentation: 4:00 p.m. US Pacific Time

Webcast link: Available here.

Live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under the Events and Presentations section of the Helbiz’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.helbiz.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived following the presentation, also in the Events and Presentations section.

Management will also participate in one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors on Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15, 2022. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Roth sales representative.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https%3A%2F%2Fibn.fm%2FROTH2022Registration.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

