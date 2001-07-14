Zendesk Relate Returns with New Digital-First Experience

Today, Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) announced the return of its annual conference, Relate, in a reimagined format that brings together its global community of customers, prospects, partners, and employees. Attendees will choose their own journey to best connect, learn, and celebrate via a shared online experience as well as in-person events in select locations.

The 90-minute virtual event will take place on May 11, 2022 for attendees in North America, South America, Europe and the Middle East, and May 12, 2022 for attendees in Asia Pacific.

“A remarkable customer experience is an imperative and can be a company’s biggest differentiator,” said Alex Constantinople, chief marketing officer, Zendesk. “Relate is a celebration of our customers and now it’s accessible to anyone looking to unlock growth by creating stronger connections with their customers.”

This year’s event highlights how Zendesk is helping companies around the world reimagine their customer experience, including:

Harnessing the power of conversational messaging

Managing and scaling service operations in a digital-first economy

Building tighter and more robust integrations, workflows, and automations

Enabling sales teams to drive revenue

To register or find out more information, visit www.zendeskrelate.com.

