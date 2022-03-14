AT&T to Webcast Pascal Desroches Keynote at Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on March 14

%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EAT%26amp%3BT%3C%2Fspan%3E* (NYSE%3AT) will webcast a keynote address by Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:50 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT%26amp%3BT+Investor+Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE%3AT) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with communications and entertainment experiences across mobile and broadband. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. AT&T Latin America provides wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005081/en/