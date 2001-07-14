Forbes Announces Inaugural Digital Assets And Web3 Summit

Forbes today announced its first-ever Digital+Assets+and+Web3+Summit, taking place virtually on March 16, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. ET, and will gather key industry leaders to discuss the future of digital assets and Web3.

Digital assets and Web3 projects are radically changing how we invest, employ business models, and deploy products and services. These projects have not only disrupted the thinking of institutional and professional investors, but have inspired global brands and entrepreneurs to develop new products and services for both the physical and virtual worlds.

“Digital assets and Web3 will have a remarkable impact on the future of business and investing,” said Forbes Senior Editor, Michael del Castillo. “We’re excited to gather this group of industry leaders to explore the full possibilities in this area and to discuss its potential impact on business and society.”

Attendees will come together for a dynamic agenda of panels and fireside chats on topics including blue chip bitcoin, the impact of Web3 on the future of business, how blockchain is transforming ETF, and what’s next for the NFT market. Key speakers include:

Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder and CEO of FTX

Founder and CEO of FTX Kathleen Breitman , Cofounder of Tezos

, Cofounder of Tezos Michael Demissie , Head of Digital Assets Unit and Advanced Solutions at BNY Mellon

, Head of Digital Assets Unit and Advanced Solutions at BNY Mellon Hester M. Peirce , Commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

, Commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Anthony Scaramucci , Founder of SkyBridge Capital and SALT

, Founder of SkyBridge Capital and SALT Yat Siu , Cofounder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands

, Cofounder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands Ophelia Snyder , Cofounder and President of Amun 21Shares

, Cofounder and President of Amun 21Shares Nick Sullivan , Head of Research, Cloudflare

, Head of Research, Cloudflare Nikil Viswanathan, Cofounder and CEO of Alchemy

During the event, Forbes will unveil its “2022 State of the Blockchain” report to address the current state of the industry.

To register for free and learn more, please visit %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EForbes+Digital+Assets+and+Web3+Summit%3C%2Fspan%3E.

To join the conversation on social, follow #Blockchain50 and #FDAWeb3.

