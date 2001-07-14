Casey's Awards $1 Million to Schools Across the Midwest

Today,Casey%26rsquo%3Bs announced names of the 89 local schools benefiting from the Cash for Classrooms grant program in 2022. Now in its second year, the Cash for Classrooms program will support projects, physical improvements and resource requests at accredited K-12 public and non-profit, private schools in Casey’s communities across the Midwest.

“At Casey’s, our goal is for the Cash for Classrooms grants to help schools improve the learning environment for students, teachers and families in the communities where we live and work,” said Megan Elfers, Vice President of Marketing at Casey’s. “We appreciate the dedication of Casey’s guests and team members who have helped support this program in reaching nearly 100 schools across the Casey’s footprint in the last two years.”

With support from its guests and partners like Keurig Dr Pepper, Casey’s distributed $1 million to schools in need. The grants ranged from $3,000 to $50,000. The funding priorities included:

Physical Improvements: Updates and improvements to the schools’ internal or external environments through repairs, enhancements or new additions.

Updates and improvements to the schools’ internal or external environments through repairs, enhancements or new additions. Material Needs: Supplies, technology or other resources to enrich the learning environment.

Supplies, technology or other resources to enrich the learning environment. Teacher Support: Programs that seek to grow the skills of teachers, such as professional development or training opportunities.

Programs that seek to grow the skills of teachers, such as professional development or training opportunities. Community Engagement: Efforts to engage students in the community through field trips, student volunteerism programs or camps.

Grant awards this year include $50,000 to a Des Moines, Iowa, school to improve the extracurricular facilities and equipment for arts and athletic programs; $45,000 a playground in Yukon, Oklahoma; $25,000 to repair the playground surface and purchase a smartboard in Joplin, Missouri; and more.

For more information on Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant program, visit our website. The 2023 grant program will open in the fall.

In addition to the grant program, Casey's Rewards members can support schools year-round by directing their points toward one of over 36,000 schools as a donation. Sign up for Casey's Rewards here.

About Casey’s

Casey's is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.

