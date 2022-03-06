Marvell to Showcase Cloud-Optimized Silicon Solutions at OFC 2022

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today announced the details of its participation at the 2022 Optical Networking and Communication (OFC) Conference, the premier event in telco and data center optics for optical communications and networking professionals.

When:

OFC 2022 will be held March 6-10, 2022.

Where:

Marvell will be in booth #2301, located in the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego.

Demonstrations:

Visit Marvell's booth to see the latest demonstration of its first-generation co-packaged optics (CPO) technology platform that will showcase the Marvell® Teralynx® switch platform along with Marvell CPO electro-optics, integrated into a standard 1 rack-unit (RU) 32 port optical switch. The demonstration is the foundation for Marvell's future 3.2T CPO platform for the 51.2T switch generation. The demonstration will also highlight laser integration into the CPO platform and ODM integration to support ecosystem readiness. Marvell's support for standards-based solutions and an open ecosystem approach for switch and optics integration and interoperability is key to these developments.

Marvell will also be demonstrating its cutting-edge PAM4 DSPs that are driving high-speed connectivity both between and inside data centers and carrier networks. Marvell will showcase its 400G/800G PAM4 DSPs, including the newly announced Alaska® A PAM4 DSP for active electrical cables (AECs) and 800G multimode electro-optics platform for short-reach optical modules and active optical cables (AOCs). Marvell's latest Coherent DSPs, data center interconnect (DCI) modules, switch and PHY solutions will also be shown. Additional demonstrations of Marvell's 400ZR technology will take place in the Ethernet Alliance (EA) Booth #5409. At the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) Booth # 5101, the Marvell

COLORZ® II 400ZR module and Alaska C 1.6T Retimer/Gearbox PHY in 5nm with 112G PAM4 LR SerDes technology will be demonstrated.

Presentation Highlights:

Workshop: Is Paradigm Shift from Pluggable Optics to Co-Packaged Optics Inevitable in the Next Generation of Datacenters

Date: March 6, 1:00 p.m.

Location: Room 6C

Presenter: Dr. Loi Nguyen, executive vice president, Optical and Copper Connectivity Group

Workshop: How Will 200G (and Beyond) per Lambda IM/DD Compete with Coherent Technology?

Date: March 6, 4:00 p.m.

Location: Room 6C

Presenter: Kishore Kota, associate vice president engineering, Coherent DSP Group

Workshop: Single-carrier Versus Multi-carrier for >800G Coherent Optics: A Revived Debate After a Decade

Date: March 6, 4:00 p.m.

Location: Room 7AB

Presenter: Alejandro Castrillon, assistant director, Coherent DSP Group

Workshop: Development of Low-Power Coherent ASIC

Date: March 7, 8:45 a.m.

Location: Room 6C

Presenter: Kishore Kota, associate vice president engineering, Coherent DSP Group

Title: The Path to Co-Packaged Optics for Switching Applications

Date: March 8, 12:30 p.m.

Location: Theater I, Show Floor

Panelist: Puneet Agarwal, vice president and chief technology officer for Data Center, Switch Business Unit

Title: What are the Parallelization Technologies for Cost and Energy Efficient 1.6Tb Links?

Date: March 8, 2:00 p.m.

Location: Room 7AB

Panelist: Arash Farhoodfar, vice president, Optical and Copper Connectivity Group

Title: Coherent DSP and System Integration Technologies for 800G

Date: March 8, 4:30 p.m.

Location: Room 2

Presenter: Tony Wang, senior director, Coherent DSP Group

Title: Deployment of 400ZR and the Ongoing OIF Work to Define 800ZR/LR

Date: March 9, 12 p.m.

Location: Theater II, Show Floor

Panelist: Josef Berger, associate vice president, Optical and Copper Connectivity Group

Title: Panel VI: Building the Next Generation 3.2T Transceiver

Date: March 10, 12:30 p.m.

Location: Theater I, Show Floor

Moderator: Lian Qin, associate vice president, Optical and Copper Connectivity Group

Panelist: Dr. Radha Nagarajan, senior vice president and chief technology officer, Optical and Copper Connectivity Group

Title: Optical Performance Monitoring and Signal Characterization

Date: March 10, 8 a.m.

Location: Room 3

Presider: James Chien, principal engineer, Coherent DSP Group

News Highlights:

Marvell Unveils Co-Packaged Optics Technology Platform at OFC 2022: Marvell announced its first-generation cloud-optimized co-packaged optics (CPO) technology platform, to enable faster connectivity while reducing power consumption.

Marvell Expands Interconnect Portfolio with Industry's 1st Cloud-Optimized 400G/800G PAM4 DSPs for Active Electrical Cables: Marvell introduced its Alaska® A PAM4 DSP family for AECs, the industry's highest performance 400G/800G AEC DSPs to address emerging 100G/lane adoption in cloud data center interconnect architectures.

Marvell Introduces Industry's First 800G Multimode Electro-Optics Platform for Cloud Data Centers: Marvell introduced the industry's first 800Gbps or 8 x 100Gbps multimode platform solution, that enables data center infrastructure to achieve dramatically higher speeds for short-reach optical modules and AOC applications.

Marvell Ships Industry's First Production-Ready 800G PAM4 DSPs for Cloud Data Center Optical Interconnects: Marvell announced that it has begun volume shipments of its Spica™ 800G PAM4 DSP platform for optical interconnects.

Marvell Announces Volume Production of COLORZ II 400ZR Modules for Data Center Interconnects: Marvell announced that it has begun volume shipments of the Marvell® COLORZ® II 400ZR modules, the industry's first QSFP-DD pluggable coherent transceivers, enabling cloud operators to connect their data centers within a region with high performance, low power, small form factor 400G coherent transceivers without the need for a separate transport box.

Marvell Announces Production Availability of 400G Silicon Photonics Platform for Inside Cloud Data Centers: Marvell announced the production availability of its 400G DR4 silicon photonics platform solution for data centers. The Marvell 400G DR4 platform, based on silicon photonics technology, is helping scale cloud data center architectures to address the accelerating bandwidth requirements of emerging artificial intelligence and machine-learning applications.

Marvell and Molex Unveil 400G OpenZR+ Pluggable Optical Module for Carrier and Cloud Data Center Networks: Marvell and Molex announced a collaboration to deliver a 400G QSFP-DD optical module that supports the OpenZR+ Multi-Source Agreement, based on the Marvell® Deneb™ Coherent DSP.

NeoPhotonics Announces Sampling of Open ZR+ QSFP-DD Transceivers: NeoPhotonics announced sample availability for its OpenZR+ QSFP-DD transceivers using the Marvell® Deneb™ Coherent DSP to incorporate industry-standard Open Forward Error Correction.

Marvell and Hisense Broadband Announce Production Availability of 400G OpenZR+ Pluggable Optical Modules for Carrier and Data Center Networks: Marvell and Hisense broadband announced a production-ready 400G QSFP-DD OpenZR+ optical module based on the Marvell® Deneb™ Coherent DSP (CDSP).

Eoptolink Launches QSFP-DD 400G ZR and ZR+ Coherent Transceivers: Eoptolink announced its 400G ZR and ZR+ transceivers, using the Marvell® Deneb™ Coherent DSP (CDSP) to address DCI and Metro networks.

Marvell Electro-Optics Solutions Achieve 2022 Lightwave Innovation Honors: Marvell was honored with two 2022 Lightwave Innovation Reviews high scores, for the Marvell Atlas™ PAM4 DSP in the Data Center Interconnect Platforms category and the Marvell Deneb™ Multi-rate Coherent DSP in the Data Center Fiber, Cable, Enclosures and Accessories category.

OIF Members Demonstrate How Interoperability Accelerates Solutions for Today's and Future Global Networks at OFC 2022: Nearly 30 participating member companies will demonstrate interoperability in five key technology areas ― 400ZR optics; Co-Packaging architectures; Common Electrical I/O channels; Common Management Interface Specification implementations and FlexE definitions in both live and static stations at OIF's booth, #5101.

Ethernet Alliance to Demonstrate Multivendor Interoperability From 50GbE to 800GbE at OFC 2022, March 8-10: The Ethernet Alliance's interactive demo in Booth 5409 at OFC 2022 will highlight multivendor interoperability across 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE, 400GbE and 800GbE technologies and solutions in a variety of form factors, media and reaches. The demo will connect equipment from 15 companies, including providers of switches and routers, interconnects, cables, optical modules and test and measurement solutions.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

For further information, contact:

Kim Markle

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-to-showcase-cloud-optimized-silicon-solutions-at-ofc-2022-301496526.html

SOURCE Marvell