VIZIO to Participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Investor Conference on March 14, 2022

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that William Wang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at The 34th Annual ROTH Investor Conference on March 14, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Events section of VIZIO’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vizio.com%2Fevents. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the event.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005212/en/