Climb Channel Solutions Offers Supply Chain Intelligence with the Sonatype Nexus Platform

EATONTOWN, N.J., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG), announced a new partnership today with Sonatype, the pioneer in software supply chain management, to expand their resellers’ DevSecOps offerings.

As every company relies more on software to fuel digital transformation, the world is putting more pressure on engineering teams to deliver applications faster and more securely. To innovate at scale, open source code must also be managed and secured at scale. The addition of the Nexus platform by Sonatype, gives Climb customers accurate, precise and relevant intelligence they need to create and maintain software, empowering them to develop and fix applications faster and securely. Only the Nexus platform allows engineering teams to manage software quality and governance using a single control plane.

“Climb is eager to have Sonatype on our roster of DevSecOps solutions,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “Customers equipped with their Nexus products will be able to manage open source security risks without compromising innovation and scale. We want to enable partners to take full advantage of the best that open source has to offer without the risk and with Sonatype we can deliver a solution that does just that.”

“With information on nearly 115M open source components, Sonatype enables partners to protect global enterprises and identify and mitigate vulnerabilities better than anyone else," said Wai Man Yau, General Manager, International, Sonatype. "Through our partnership with SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH, we'll be able to bring this intelligence to even more organizations and further enhance DevSecOps and open-source governance, providing customers with the continued automated security features they need to build secure software."

“We’re constantly evolving our products to meet the needs of growing engineering teams and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Brian Fox, CTO and co-founder of Sonatype. “Our products don't just help push security or put security in the hands of the developer. What we are truly trying to do is make the lives of developers and every member of an engineering and security team, a little easier.”

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the software supply chain management company. We empower developers and security professionals with intelligent tools to innovate more securely at scale. Our platform addresses every element of an organization’s entire software development life cycle, including third-party open source code, first-party source code, infrastructure as code, and containerized code. Sonatype identifies critical security vulnerabilities and code quality issues and reports results directly to developers when they can most effectively fix them. This helps organizations develop consistently high-quality, secure software which fully meets their business needs and those of their end-customers and partners. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100, and 15 million software developers already rely on our tools and guidance to help them deliver and maintain exceptional and secure software.

