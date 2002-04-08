OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Confirms That It Will Exhibit Its Technologies at the World's Largest Fire and Rescue Convention, FDIC International in Indianapolis, From the 25th to 30th of April 2022

NEW YORK, NY, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc ( ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. The company owns several companies in the fire and rescue sector which it is in the process of expanding. As part of its growth efforts, ILUS will be exhibiting a wide range of fire and rescue technology at FDIC International, including a new range of innovative wildland firefighting technologies.



The 2022 FDIC International Convention will take place from the 25th to 30th of April and will welcome approximately 40,000 fire and rescue professionals from around the world. Over 800 exhibiting companies, including ILUS, will showcase their innovative products and services at the convention. ILUS will be exhibiting at stand 3116 in the ICC arena and will showcase technologies from several acquisitions which reside within its Emergency Response Technologies division. The display will include fire and rescue vehicles from FireBug, Georgia Fire & Rescue Supply, and Bull Head Products as well as equipment from FireBug and a new wildland firefighting equipment and vehicle company which may be a part of the ILUS group by the time of the convention. Also on display and being demonstrated will be KurveXR’s virtual reality fire training software and 911Inform’s emergency response management software. Management from several ILUS acquisitions will be joining senior members of the ILUS team at the event.

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, commented: “We are pleased to confirm that we are exhibiting at this year’s FDIC event and that much needed ILUS fire and rescue technology will be on display to thousands of decision makers in the fire and rescue industry. With wildfires raging across many US states, including recently in the Florida panhandle, it is imperative that we begin supplying a comprehensive range of wildland firefighting equipment before summer arrives and so we are making a strong move into this sector. The FDIC event comes at a great time for our Emergency Response Technologies division which has been making excellent progress of late. Our primary focus at the FDIC event will be on end user business development for our acquisitions, the furthering of existing acquisition discussions and the targeting of new potential acquisitions. We do however look forward to welcoming visits by our Shareholders, many of whom are also in the fire and rescue and greater emergency response industries.”

