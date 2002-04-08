OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Confirms That It Will Exhibit Its Technologies at the World's Largest Fire and Rescue Convention, FDIC International in Indianapolis, From the 25th to 30th of April 2022

NEW YORK, NY, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --ILUS International Inc ( ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. The company owns several companies in the fire and rescue sector which it is in the process of expanding. As part of its growth efforts, ILUS will be exhibiting a wide range of fire and rescue technology at FDIC International, including a new range of innovative wildland firefighting technologies.
The 2022 FDIC International Convention will take place from the 25th to 30th of April and will welcome approximately 40,000 fire and rescue professionals from around the world. Over 800 exhibiting companies, including ILUS, will showcase their innovative products and services at the convention. ILUS will be exhibiting at stand 3116 in the ICC arena and will showcase technologies from several acquisitions which reside within its Emergency Response Technologies division. The display will include fire and rescue vehicles from FireBug, Georgia Fire & Rescue Supply, and Bull Head Products as well as equipment from FireBug and a new wildland firefighting equipment and vehicle company which may be a part of the ILUS group by the time of the convention. Also on display and being demonstrated will be KurveXR’s virtual reality fire training software and 911Inform’s emergency response management software. Management from several ILUS acquisitions will be joining senior members of the ILUS team at the event.
ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, commented: “We are pleased to confirm that we are exhibiting at this year’s FDIC event and that much needed ILUS fire and rescue technology will be on display to thousands of decision makers in the fire and rescue industry. With wildfires raging across many US states, including recently in the Florida panhandle, it is imperative that we begin supplying a comprehensive range of wildland firefighting equipment before summer arrives and so we are making a strong move into this sector. The FDIC event comes at a great time for our Emergency Response Technologies division which has been making excellent progress of late. Our primary focus at the FDIC event will be on end user business development for our acquisitions, the furthering of existing acquisition discussions and the targeting of new potential acquisitions. We do however look forward to welcoming visits by our Shareholders, many of whom are also in the fire and rescue and greater emergency response industries.”
For further information on the companies, please see their communication channels:
Website: https://ilus-group.com
Twitter: OTC_ILUS
Contact:
Email: [email protected]
Source: ILUS
Related Links
Forward-Looking Statement
Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcastsalso may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, considering the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:
website: https://ilus-group.com Twitter: OTC_ILUS
Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company ILUS.