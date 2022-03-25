Oscar Health, Inc. 2022 Virtual Investor Day Conference

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, will host a virtual investor day conference on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Management will present to investors in a conference call beginning at 9:00 AM ET. Members of Oscar's management team will discuss Oscar's 2021 performance, vision, strategic plans, guidance for expected fiscal 2022 financial performance, long-term growth targets, and the levers available to achieve these targets. The registration page and webcast link are as follows:

The call will be archived and available on Oscar’s investor relations website (www.ir.hioscar.com) following March 25, 2022.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the healthcare system’s status quo since our founding in 2012. The Company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of January 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor healthcare to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

For more information, please visit www.hioscar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our strategic plans, expected and targeted financial performance and upcoming events and presentations. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and our other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise.

