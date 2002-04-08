New to The Street TV Announces Five Corporate Interviews, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, March 7, 2022, 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street TV , an FMW Media production and a nationally syndicated business show, announces its Fox Business Network televised line-up for tonight, Monday, March 7, 2022, 10:30 PM PT.

Episode #315 to air the following five (5) Companies and their businesses’ representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency – Pawtocol’s (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) interviews, Mr. Karim Quazzani, Founder, and Mr. Colin Jordan, CEO.

2). GlobeX Data, Ltd.’s ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

3). Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc.’s ( GDMK) interview, Mr. Paul Adler, CEO.

4). Blackbird Biotech, Inc.’s ( BBBT) interview, Mr. Fabian G. Deneault, President.

5). Cryptocurrency – SolChicks’ (CRYPTO: CHICKS) ($CHICKS) interview, Mr. William Wu, CEO.

New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King, on tonight’s show, welcomes Mr. Karim Quazzani, Founder, and Mr. Colin Jordan, CEO, at Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) . During their live NASDAQ Marketplace interviews, they explain the Company’s blockchain technology to create better lives for pets and pet owners. Karim Quazzani, the Founder, introduces the Company’s recently appointed CEO, Colin Jordan. Colin says that Pawtocol is ready to show the world the positive impact blockchain technology can have on the pet industry. This pet-focused solution delivers trust, transparency, and integrity. These solutions will improve the quality of life for pets and pet owners and save the lives of thousands of rescue and shelter animals. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR) (OTCPINK: TRMNF) (FWB:0XMB), a Canadian publicly-traded company, Pawtocol can leverage about $3.4M CDN in funds to hire engineers/developers and sales/marketing. The Company’s goal is to build a global online community of pet lovers, leveraging the power of blockchain technology and the metaverse with its $UPI NFT token. Colin tells viewers that your pet can be part of your VR metaverse experience, at the same time owning and controlling the data on your pet. Creating a digital identity, minting unique NFTs, and connections with other pet owners in the ecosystem community give an exciting new experience for pet owners worldwide. Mr. Jordon Belfort, storyline based on “The Wolf of Wall Street” motion picture , is a consultant for the Company who brings an energetic and visionary persona to Pawtocol. The Company’s QR code pet tags can provide real-time data to help find lost pets. The AI functional provides pet owners update information regarding diseases, trends, and occurrences, giving pet owners important information. Technology is in their blood for the Pawtocol team, and pets are in their hearts. They will do everything they can to bring those two together to make positive changes for the pet community globally. A pet owner can now connect, invest, and engage within the ecosystem earning $UPI tokens.

A returning guest on tonight’s New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), talks with Anchor Jan King about his plans and expectations on his upcoming business trip to New York City on March 11, 2022. Alain looks for his live in-studio interviews with New to The Street while in NYC. And he tells viewers that he has about 50 appointments with shareholders, instructional investors, and brokerage houses so that he can meet and reiterate GlobeX Data’s successful 10-years. He looks forward to taking pictures at and NASDAQ and photos of the Company’s Sekur ads streaming on the NASDAQ billboard and numerous subway locations. The trip’s main objective is to get a verbal commitment from a sponsoring broker so that the Company can up-list the stock onto the NASDAQ Market. Alain thanked his team, investors, customers, and New to The Street for their dedication and persistence in growing the subscriber base in Sekur product lines.

Tonight, New to The Street TV airs the in-studio NASDAQ Marketplace interview with Mr. Paul Adler, CEO at Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc . ( GDMK), a global diversified consumer packaging food Company. The show’s Anchor Jane King and viewers learns about the Company’s new “Easy Lift” supplements available in three varieties, mushroom, apple cider vinegar, and collagen. Paul explains that each “Easy Lift” variety has unique health benefits in a tasty, chewable, gummy snack form. Showing the televised audience two types, Paul, on-air, tells viewers that you can receive “Easy Lift” free, pay for shipping/handling, go to the ezlyv.com to subscribe, and receive your product for a limited time. Overall, consumer demand for health and health-related products gives GDMK’s “Easy Lift” supplement a social medium platform, whereas it can continue to market its e-commerce presence. Paul tells viewers to expect an introduction to pet products coming to market soon.

Tonight, New to The Street TV airs Anchor Jane King’s interview with Mr. Fabian G. Deneault, President at Black Bird Biotech, Inc. ( BBBT). Fabian provides an update on his corporation’s business operations. The Company’s products, MiteXstream, an EPA-registered plant-based non-poisonous biopesticide, cleared regulation for use in 38 States, pending applications in other states. Fabian explains getting the environmental approval in California, which includes an efficacy test. The MiteXstream product is a food-safe pesticide that eliminates molds, mildews, and spider mites, all problems in agricultural production. During harvesting times, the product shows results without regulation violations. The use in the cannabis industry showed extraordinary success because legal production of hemp/cannabis products, the end-user is smoking or ingesting, and cultivators want a plant-based solution, not a poisonous pesticide. Fabian talks about the relationship between the Company and Montana State University, testing which other crops can benefit from using MiteXstream.

On tonight’s show, Mr. William Wu, CEO from SolChicks (CRYPTO: CHICKS) ($CHICKS) , joins New to The Street TV’s Anchor Jane King, who talks about his Company, a leader in the NFT power fantasy gaming sector. With his prior business experiences, William looks for industry participants who develop disruptive platforms. William explains that the legacy gaming sector is now disruptive from transformation to blockchains, with metaverse VR applications. Slowly, the industry is moving towards blockchain. William sees SolChicks as a leader in taking legacy games with well-known and established gaming titles and migrating them onto their ecosystem , built on the Solana blockchain . Gamers using the $CHICKS token can earn rewards, own, buy, sell, rent, trade gaming assets on several platforms. It is exciting times ahead for SolChicks, as it migrates established games onto its $CHICKS ecosystem.

About Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI ):



Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) introduced to the pet industry a new era of blockchain technology that can educate and positively impact the global pet community. With the $UPI token, pet owners can create data-driven value owned and controlled by them in a decentralized, transparent and digital ownership ecosystem. Pawtocol’s blockchain-powered solutions will always put the pet community first, generating support for shelters and rescues through the NFT marketplace. While improving the lives of pets and pet owners with their blockchain pet tag, community participant gets compensation which strengthens the Pawtocol community - https://pawtocol.com/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails services, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. ( GDMK):

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. ( GDMK), headquartered in Island Park, New York, operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) Company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer, and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The Company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery (DSD), the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment - https://360worldsnacks.com/ and https://gdmginc.com/ .

About Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: BBBT):

Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: BBBT) positioned itself to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates spider mites, a destructive pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries, and other crops, and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstream TM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it’s a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge uses the day of harvest without concern for residual “pesticide” violations, including in-state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the Company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe, and highly cost-effective replacement for many traditional “poisonous” pesticides - https://blackbirdbiotech.com/ .

About SolChicks (CRYPTO: CHICKS) ($CHICKS) :

SolChicks (CRYPTO: CHICKS) ($CHICKS) is one of the best Play-to-Earn crypto games with exceptional PvP gaming. The Company’s mission is to be the leading fantasy NFT PvP (Player vs. Player) and P2E (Play to Earn) crypto gaming ecosystem on the Solana blockchain. SolChicks built its blockchain game around adorable SolChick NFT collectibles, where players use their SolChicks as their characters in a unique gaming metaverse while using the Company’s $CHICKS token. SolChicks is the fastest growing and largest play-to-earn multiplayer role-playing game (MMORPG) in the Solana ecosystem - https://www.solchicks.io/ .



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to the Street” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

