Newegg's BuildENIAC Inc., PC Assembly Division Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Newegg (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that BuildENIAC Inc., its PC assembly division, recently received ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Management Systems.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The standard is based on several quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus, the involvement of high-level company management, an outlined process-based approach and ongoing improvement in building an effective quality management system.

“This ISO certification is a result of BuildENIAC’s commitment to becoming the leading source for the highest quality gaming PCs in the world,” said Vishal Mane, head of BuildENIAC. “We’ve developed operational processes that ensure our PCs feature the best-of-its-kind components, assembly, testing, packing and shipping.”

Every week, BuildENIAC manufactures thousands of PCs, which are delivered to a global customer base. BuildENIAC's custom PCs typically ship within 7-10 days, ahead of competitors that require several weeks for delivery. In addition, through the PC Builder option, BuildENIAC’s customers are offered the ability to customize and build systems with highly sought PC components.

About BuildENIAC Inc.

BuildENIAC Inc., a division of Newegg Commerce, Inc., is a premium desktop assembly company that provides multiple services in the industry. The company provides world class assembly service. For information: ENIAC.Newegg.com.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), headquartered in the City of Industry, Calif., within Los Angeles County, is a top global technology e-commerce retailer, serving customers throughout North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming products, home appliances, automotive and a wide assortment of additional products. Newegg also offers products and services for businesses, including IT, marketing, logistics and other partner services. For more information:Newegg.com.

