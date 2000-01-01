Moderna to Manufacture in Africa

Moderna Inc. ( MRNA, Financial) said on Monday that it will begin manufacturing vaccines in Kenya, Africa.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines said it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Government of the Republic of Kenya to establish that African nation as the location for the company's mRNA manufacturing facility.

Moderna is building the state-of-the-art facility in Africa with the goal of producing up to 500 million doses of vaccines each year, according to a release. The company anticipates investing up to $500 million in this new facility, which will focus on drug substance manufacturing on the continent of Africa for the continent of Africa and could also be expanded to include fill-finish and packaging capabilities at the site. Moderna is also working on plans to allow it to fill doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in Africa as early as 2023, subject to demand.

The company has weathered criticism from a variety of organizations, including Oxfam International and Doctors Without Borders, for not having shared its vaccine technology with middle- and lower-income nations.

Moderna's stock has gained 3.2% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 14.2%.

MarketBeat noted that according to analysts' consensus price target of $235.15, Moderna has a forecasted upside of 81.6% from its current price of $129.50. Shortly before midday on Monday, shares were trading at $128.66, down 5.72% or $7.80 a share.

In a statement, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said that the Covid-19 pandemic "provided a reminder of the work that must be done to ensure global health equity."

"Moderna is committed to being a part of the solution and today, we announce another step in this journey - an investment in the Republic of Kenya to build a drug substance mRNA manufacturing facility capable of supplying up to 500 million doses for the African continent each year," Bancel said. "With our mRNA global public health vaccine program, including our vaccine programs against HIV and Nipah, and with this partnership with the Republic of Kenya, the African Union and the U.S. Government, we believe that this step will become one of many on a journey to ensure sustainable access to transformative mRNA innovation on the African continent and positively impact public health."

His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya, also expressed his enthusiasm for the deal.

"We are pleased to partner with Moderna in the establishment of this mRNA manufacturing facility to help prepare the country and our sister states on the continent through the African Union to respond to future health crises and stave off the next pandemic," he said. Kenyatta called the partnership a “testament to the capabilities of our community and our commitment to technological innovation.” Moderna's investment in Kenya, he added, will help advance equitable global vaccine access and is emblematic of the structural developments that will enable Africa to become an engine of sustainable global growth.

In its prophylactic vaccines modality, Moderna's mRNA pipeline includes 28 vaccine programs, including vaccines against respiratory viruses, vaccines against latent viruses and vaccines against threats to global public health.