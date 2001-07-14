Marcus & Millichap Hires Western Region Capital Markets Lead

Marcus+%26amp%3B+Millichap%2C+Inc.+%28NYSE%3A+MMI%29, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that John Manning has joined Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC) as a senior vice president responsible for overseeing capital markets finance services in the Western United States. Manning has over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate financing and has closed more than $12 billion in real estate originations.

“John has a long and successful track record in providing capital market finance solutions and will be vital in building out our capabilities for our private and institutional clients,” said Evan Denner, executive vice president and head of business, MMCC. “His extensive knowledge of capital markets and long-standing relationships with lenders and equity investors will help institutional and private clients access additional avenues of capital. John will partner with our financing professionals across the Western Region to grow client relationships and will add tremendous value to clients and our team.”

Prior to joining Marcus & Millichap, Manning was a principal at Avison Young, where he led the origination of debt and joint venture equity placements, focusing on urban high-rise residential development, institutionally owned office assets and the hospitality sector on the West Coast. Manning previously led JLL’s capital market finance practice in San Francisco and was their top debt originator on the West Coast from 2011 to 2019. Manning will be based in Marcus & Millichap’s San Francisco office.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Marcus & Millichap at this time as they continue their aggressive capital markets growth strategy,” said Manning. “The company has made great strides through acquisitions and partnerships to augment what was already a very talented and successful team of capital markets professionals.”

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

About Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC) is a subsidiary of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada. MMCC provides commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, including debt, mezzanine financing, preferred and joint venture equity, sponsor equity, loan sales and consultative and due diligence services. In 2021, MMCC closed 2,474 transactions totaling $11.6 billion. To learn more, please visit: marcusmillichap.com%2Ffinancing.

