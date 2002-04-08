China Dongsheng International Provides Shareholder Update

Las Vegas, NV., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Dongsheng International Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to provide a corporate update outlining the strategic plan for the company moving forward.



CDSG has implemented new management, which has been developing a set of innovative domestic and global strategic partnerships for investment in established and high-growth industries.

In order to better reflect the new business model, and the wide spectrum of potential business relationships, the company is beginning the process of changing the company name to “CDSG Holdings, Inc.”

Management has recently been focused on several ventures that will address energy needs for today and tomorrow, with initiatives for the current high demand for Oil and Gas, petroleum recovery and energy storage solutions for electric vehicles to grid-scale needs.

CDSG’s Chairman, Harp Sangha, stated, “CDSG Holdings, Inc. will be a representation of the company’s new direction and evolving plan to acquire interests in a variety of high-growth businesses. Through financing and market guidance, we see an incredible opportunity to elevate CDSG and its new potential acquisitions to maximize shareholder returns.”

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG) is an emerging company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company's principal activity is seeking opportunities in both public and private companies in the technology, natural resource and various other sectors.

Contacts:

Harp Sangha-Chairman

1-702-595-2247

www.cdsgholdings.com

Company Disclaimers: As a "penny stock" Company, within the meaning of federal and state securities law, China Dongsheng International Inc. may not avail itself of the Safe Harbor provisions as identified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. However, CDSG provides the following disclaimer and warning to protect our shareholders, prospective investors and the public at large by alerting them to the risks and uncertainties involved with any investment, and the need to perform their own due diligence and assessment.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.