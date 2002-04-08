BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE - CNR), Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE - CDR), Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - PBIP), Provident Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. ( - CNR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Cornerstone will be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”). Cornerstone shareholders will receive $24.65 in cash for each share of Cornerstone Realty common stock that they hold in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $5.8 billion, including the assumption of debt. The investigation concerns whether the Cornerstone Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether CD&R is paying too little for the Company.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. ( - CDR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Cedar will be acquired by Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (“Wheeler”) (Nasdaq - WHLR). Cedar shareholders will receive $29.00 in cash for each share of Cedar Realty common stock that they hold. The investigation concerns whether the Cedar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Wheeler is paying too little for the Company.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - PBIP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Prudential will be acquired by Fulton Financial Corporation (“Fulton”) (Nasdaq - FULT). Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Prudential shareholders will receive 0.7974 Fulton shares and $3.65 in cash for each Prudential share they own. The implied value of the transaction is $18.01 per Prudential common share. The investigation concerns whether the Prudential Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Fulton is paying too little for the Company.

Provident Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq - PAQC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Provident, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Perfect Corp. (“Perfect”), a global leader in providing augmented reality (“AR”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) solutions to beauty and fashion industries. Under the terms of the agreement, Provident shareholders will retain ownership of only 20% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Provident Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

