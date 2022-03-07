ORHub Executes Letter Of Intent For Acquisition

"ORHub continues to evaluate synergistic opportunities which add revenue and broaden market opportunity."

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB). ORHub today announced it is actively evaluating plans for a complete acquisition of PUR Biologics, LLC (PUR) to add a new division of biologic implant & regenerative technology to complement its current digital health business division.

"Digital business and biotech-clinical solutions are paving the future for sustainable and improved healthcare," explained CJ Wiggins, MBA - ORHub Founder, Executive Chairman, President, & CEO. "With the establishment of a Regenerative Therapeutic Division, ORHub plans to leverage PUR's unique patent portfolio of cell therapy and cellular derived technologies, in addition to its current products supporting bone growth, expanding our footprint in the healthcare space."

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB) is headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is focused on the Internet of Things (IoT), creating Intelligent Automation and connected mobility solutions to help revolutionize healthcare for a more sustainable and connected future. ORHub's solutions create intelligent data, activate new and improved methods of managing multi-vendor transaction details, and digitize payments, all of which improve the necessary and undervalued business relationship between hospital customers and supporting medical device and biotech vendors. These solutions are believed to form a valuable foundation for potential new uses of AI, future of quantum computing, and a mobile ecosystem for personalized implant and other patient centered information and accessibility.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of ORHub's products and services, the results from use of ORHub's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the surgical, life science, and medical device industries. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon ORHub's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent ORHub's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and ORHub disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in future filings made by ORHub and are available on the Company's website at ORHub.com from time to time.

