Star8 Corp. Announces Service Agreement with Accounting Firm McDavid, Jones & Company

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH), a publicly traded technology and eCommerce holding company, announced today it has enlisted McDavid, Jones & Company to service the day-to-day accounting needs of Star8 Corp. and its subsidiary brands.

McDavid, Jones & Company are Certified Professional Accountants (CPAs) who provide a wide range of services to their corporate clients, such as bookkeeping, financial statements and tax filings. Their CPAs are experienced in tax preparation for individuals, partnerships, corporations, limited liability companies (LLC), trusts, and not for profit organizations.

"McDavid, Jones & Company has the expertise and experience needed to ensure our company is compliant with tax records, bookkeeping and meeting regulatory requirements and deadlines," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corp. "This allows us to focus on the aspects of our business we're passionate about, while having the peace of mind that our accounting needs are being professionally managed."

To learn more about McDavid, Jones & Company, please visit their website, mcdavidco.com. For more information about Star8 Corp. and its subsidiary businesses, please visit Star8Corp.com.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTCPK: STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in technology and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. Its subsidiary companies are TempuCheck, Vibe Holdings, Palm Nutrition and RARI Nutrition. To learn more about Star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

