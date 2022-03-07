Performance Drink Group Signs JV LOI with New European Partner Focused on R&D

PDPG Explores Heart-Healthy Ingredients Including a new Cannabis Ingredient Range

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Performance Drink Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PDPG) ("Performance Drink" or the "Company"), a new force in the manufacturing of unique Sports Nutrition and Energy Drinks, today announces a signed Letter of Intent (the "LOI") toward the establishment of a joint venture (the "JV") with a new EU-based partner that specializes in Research & Development.

Further details about the JV will be released over coming days and weeks.

The JV exists to foster the development of patent-protected trade secrets related to both raw ingredients and production processes for the fast growing beverage marketplace, with a particular emphasis on the development of a new and unique portfolio of ingredients, supplements, and products capable of promoting heart health.

"The goal of this partnership is to target game-changing R&D rooted in a very broad-spectrum sampling of natural ingredients, including olives, nuts, honeys, and, of course, cannabis-based products," stated PDPG CEO David W. Lovatt, commenting from Portugal. "Once the definitive agreement has been signed by all parties, this venture stands to give Performance Drink Group access to stable, growing revenue streams spanning multiple continents capable of lasting long into the future underpinned by strong IP protection."

According to research and analysis from Mordor Intelligence, the Energy Drink market is projected to see an annual growth rate in excess of 9%, where the US is the largest market, but the Asia-Pacific region sees the fastest growth. 2021 witnessed a strong recovery in the consumption of energy drinks, with manufacturing capacity outstripped by demand growth.

According to the Company's industry analysis, the dominant innovation channel in the market has traditionally been the development of new flavor extensions, with Monster® recently releasing their Dragon Fruit Flavor. But innovation is now starting to come in other areas where consumers are demanding improvements that push beyond flavor and into the domain of the core ingredients that make up the functional value of the drinks themselves.

Lovatt added, "Once these products have been developed and protected, we believe they will represent a game-changing step for an industry that currently remains very limited in its ability to offer consumers products free of negative health side effects. I am particularly interested in how our research might disrupt the cannabis drink industry as it now operates."

About Performance Drink Group

Performance Drink Group is an emerging force in the development, production, and distribution of unique Sports Nutrition and Energy Drink solutions. The company is currently targeting growth in shareholder value through both organic and strategic channels.

For more information, please visit us at Performancedrinkgroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Performance Drink's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Performance Drink, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Performance Drink's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Performance Drink cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Performance Drink undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Performance Drink.

