Imaging Biometrics Touts Position Paper for Monitoring High-Grade Glioma Treatment Response

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Imaging Biometrics, LLC (IB), a subsidiary of IQ-AI Limited, (OTCQB:IQAIF) ( LSE:IQAI, Financial), is pleased to announce the publication of a review authored by International scientists about the use of advanced MRI techniques in Europe.

The paper, published in Frontiers in Oncology, was written by a team of clinicians, engineers, and physicists working on behalf of the European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) Glioma MR Imaging 2.0 (GLiMR) Initiative. It consisted of a comprehensive review of advanced MRI techniques used in Europe for monitoring treatment response in high-grade brain tumors. The authors of the study concluded that dynamic susceptibility contrast (DSC) MRI is the most proven of all advanced methods. IB's software modules, IB Neuro™ and IB DCE™, provided solutions for analysis of this data, with examples from each included in the paper.

The study acknowledged the limitations and challenges presented with conventional MRI and specifically noted the quantitative technology contained in IB Neuro termed "standardization." This exclusive technology is built into IB Neuro and automatically generates standardized relative cerebral blood volume (sRCBV) maps. And, as the paper cites, IB Neuro's sRCBV has demonstrated greater consistency and improved repeatability over the inherently variable and manual "tissue normalization" approaches.

"Standardization is significant because it allows for direct comparison between scans independent of MR scanner platform, field strength, or patient," said Michael Schmainda, CEO of IB. "This paper nicely summarizes the advancements made over the years in advanced MRI techniques, and we are pleased that the sRCBV technology available in IB Neuro was highlighted."

