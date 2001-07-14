Application Period Opens for $1 Million Edison International Lineworker Scholarship Program

Edison International and Southern California Edison are now accepting applications for the 2022 Edison+International+Lineworker+Scholarship+Program, a partnership with IBEW Local 47 to provide opportunities for a diverse range of people to become SCE lineworkers.

“We continue to be inspired every day by the hard work and determination of the 2021 lineworker scholars,” said Heather Rivard, SCE’s senior vice president of Transmission & Distribution. “It is truly an honor to provide this opportunity to the next class of diverse applicants and support their pursuit of a career working to serve our customers.”

Serving one of the country’s most diverse populations, Edison International and SCE believe it is critical to have a workforce that reflects the communities they serve. The continued focus for the four-year pilot program is on attracting Black participants since the current percentage of SCE’s Black lineworkers is less than the Black population in the communities it serves.

Launched last year, the program provides tuition, tools and support services needed to complete required training at Los+Angeles+Trade-Technical+College. An agreement with Brotherhood+Crusade will help with support services as needed such as housing, transportation and childcare. The $1 million scholarship program is funded by Edison International shareholders and IBEW Local 47 and awards up to $25,000 per recipient.

Graduates will be eligible for a groundman%2Fgroundwoman entry-level position at SCE once they complete the Powerline Mechanic Certificate program, obtain a Class A driver’s license and complete any SCE pre-employment requirements. All jobs will be located within SCE’s 50,000-square-mile service area and the company may require graduates to relocate for their positions.

The deadline to apply for the program is May 6.

To apply and obtain additional eligibility information, please visit Edison+International+Lineworker+Scholarship+Program+%28scholarsapply.org%29.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005674/en/