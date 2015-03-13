Khiron Life Sciences to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN)(OTCQX: KHRNF)(Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is scheduled to participate in the following virtual and in-person conferences in March 2022:

Q1 2022 VIRTUAL INVESTOR SUMMIT

March 8 -10, 2022

Khiron Presentation: Tuesday, March 8th at 9:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8jJhKli3RlGaM9H1qZ_xSA

OTC LIFE SCIENCES VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

March 10, 2022

Khiron Presentation: Thursday, March 10th at 11:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://bit.ly/3LRhCdu

34th ANNUAL ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS CONFERENCE

Dana Point, California

March 13-15, 2022

Alvaro Torres, CEO and Franziska Katterbach, Europe President attending 1x1 Meetings

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth43/khrn/1834188

Roth Capital hosted events are intended for prospective and existing Roth clients and management participants. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with the Khiron management, please contact the company's investor relations team at [email protected]

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated international medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

