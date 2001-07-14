This Spring, dazzling blooms and stunning floral landscapes take root amongst fabulous fragrances, and chic fashion as the annual Macy’s Flower Show® returns to the world-famous Macy’s ( NYSE:M, Financial) Herald Square flagship store in New York City. From Sun., March 27 through Sun., April 10, 2022, the splendor will enchant floral aficionados and ignite the senses with lush, inspiring gardens both inside the flagship’s main floor and balcony level and its famed Broadway windows. This year, the colorful showcase will highlight designs that focus on impact, energy, and bold modernism, immersing the public in radiant flowers, heavenly scents, and bold color gradients.

Spring blooms at the Macy's Flower Show®. Only at Macy's Herald Square from March 27 through April 10, 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“This year’s Macy’s Flower Show will bring floral beauty and dazzling scents together to create a multi-sensory experience,” said Will Coss, executive producer, Macy’s Flower Show. “Focused and stunningly landscaped to showcase impact, energy, and the beauty of personal style, the show will unfold through modern geometry, bold colors, and unexpected scent experiences. We are excited to once again welcome New York and visitors into this magical floral retreat within Macy’s Herald Square and kick-off the spring season.”

The iconic floral spring tradition has enchanted generations of fans with themed gardens that showcase thousands of live flowers, plants, and trees from around the globe for more than four decades. Native to many different landscapes, Macy’s Flower Show offers visitors a unique opportunity to enjoy these florals blooming in unison, despite their distinct climatic DNA. Sprouting in unexpected settings, the florals bloom on store countertops, in display windows and specially designed architecture including bridges, columns, and topiaries. The 2022 Macy’s Flower Show will be staged in distinct fashion with bright, geometric displays and several dazzling hanging elements. The world-famous Broadway window displays at Macy’s Herald Square will also create a magical garden, packed with petals in bright, warm tones of yellow, pink, lavender, and red.

Fragrance experience

This year’s floral design will be elevated by the integration of fragrances including Good Girl by Carolina Herrera, Miss Dior by Christian Dior, Daisy by Marc Jacobs, Donna Born in Roma by Valentino, and FlowerBomb Ruby Orchid by Viktor&Rolf. Each fragrance will be showcased in stunning landscaped greenhouses inspired by each unique scent, across the mezzanine level of Macy’s Herald Square.

Macy’s Live

To share the floral splendor to fans nationwide, new for 2022, Macy’s Live will bring viewers an up close and personal behind-the-scenes look at the inspiration and magic of the springtime celebration in three live episodes highlighting the floral and fragrance experience.

Tune in on March 23, March 25, and March 27 for conversations with the creative teams behind the tradition, guest designers, and floral experts. For additional information on Macy’s Live, please visit Macys.com%2FMacysLive.

Fashion Institute of Technology Designs

Macy’s is thrilled to partner with one of the nation’s top design schools, New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, for a fourth consecutive year to provide fashion design students the opportunity to showcase their talent. Macy’s selected six Flower Show-inspired designs that focus on the themes of this year’s presentation. The winning designs include those by Jacob Caraccilo, Larglinda Ilazi, Yoojin Lee, Katty Liang, Ashley McLeod, and Jiwon Park will be displayed within the show and Macy’s windows for the duration of the Flower Show.

Designer Spotlight Series

Additionally, this year’s Macy’s Flower Show will feature a Designer Spotlight Series, highlighting local New York City floral designers. Each week, two creative wunderkinds will showcase a showstopping arrangement on the mezzanine of Macy’s Herald Square during run of the show. Designers featured include Petals By Dani Chou, focuses on refined, garden style arrangements that organically blend unique textures and colors with a nod to the seasons; Boy Flowers by Matthew Radwan is focused onpaying homage to those in the queer community who have hidden their true selves with the aim to give queer friends and lovers their flowers now and forever; Olivee Floral by Karla Smith is inspired by the wild, unyielding beauty of nature, using seasonal flora as a medium; and Flowerwitch by Kate Hinish, creates unique, playful, bright, and bold floral designs.

For additional information about the 2022 Macy’s Flower Show visit macys.com%2Fflowershow.

