Stephens Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells ISHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc, Merck Inc

Investment company Stephens Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc, Merck Inc, Paramount Global, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephens Inc . As of 2021Q4, Stephens Inc owns 1334 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STEPHENS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stephens+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 976,356 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 913,578 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 1,625,534 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.94% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 821,460 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 331,977 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%

Stephens Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.06 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $47.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 228,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $26.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 323,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc initiated holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.27 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $20.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 232,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $92.39 and $105.85, with an estimated average price of $100.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 184,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $58.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 62,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 65.05%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $155.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 269,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 315.29%. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 317,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 164.79%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $128.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 103,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $318.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 93,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares CMBS ETF by 1636.02%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 106,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 336.29%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $146.52, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $116.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 55,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $22.18 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $27.23.

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $25.78.

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Casper Sleep Inc. The sale prices were between $3.19 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.41.

Stephens Inc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.97%. The sale prices were between $53.57 and $54.2, with an estimated average price of $53.82. The stock is now traded at around $52.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Stephens Inc still held 1,730,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 36.29%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Stephens Inc still held 515,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.32%. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Stephens Inc still held 359,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc reduced to a holding in Paramount Global by 78.02%. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Stephens Inc still held 45,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 36.02%. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Stephens Inc still held 215,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stephens Inc reduced to a holding in Pulmonx Corp by 39.8%. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Stephens Inc still held 274,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.