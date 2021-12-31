Stephens Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells ISHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: FTSL, UCON, KREF, GRID, BVS, FIXD, DVN, APA, PNTG, TCBX, JKHY, VTC, FNOV, BHP, EPPC.PFD, AJG, ZVIA, RMBS, XLRE, ENERU, CBRL, IGT, MTLS, WRBY, BAB, SPWH, IVZ, RIVN, BMAC.U, JPN, SNA, NCR, PSK, CPNG, CVLG, SNOW, SDVY, ONON, FINW, OWLT, PX, SPD, XOP, KD, GRAB, ARKQ, BSCS, EFIV, GEM, HYZD, IUSG, JEPI, KBE, NUSI, RCD, RYE, SCHM, MTB, HTD, CET, AUY, WPP, TRN, TD, HLIO, NWL, TELL, BXMX, LYG, VIAV, HUN, HRB, CCK, CNMD, CAKE, CNOB, BAX, MNDT, TXG, SMAR, EVBG, VINO, BLD, BKI, TSE, FIVN, TSLX, BDXB.PFD, COTY, AMBA, BERY, ZNGA, BKEPP.PFD, ST, PEB, ICL, GLO,
- Added Positions: IWN, IWD, LMBS, TIP, MA, VTI, ZBH, CMBS, IWO, SLQD, ILMN, BSCP, XLE, XLF, ARCC, BIV, VBK, VBR, AMZN, BA, FDX, RDS.B, KRUS, EEM, FTSM, HYLS, VOE, VTV, VUG, CAT, FHN, NXPI, ARES, SQ, BSCO, BSCR, PFF, ADSK, BAC, CSX, CSGP, EA, ISRG, LMT, MKTX, PHG, V, GOOG, MGNI, QSR, DOCU, ORCC, DDOG, BNDX, BSCM, BSCN, BSCQ, CWB, GDX, JKH, PHO, VT, LNT, AMGN, AZO, BIIB, CTRA, CRL, GPN, MSI, NVDA, NFLX, ONTO, TJX, DIS, USA, IPGP, TMUS, CFX, GNRC, KKR, APO, FANG, SHOP, PJT, KRP, SLI, SLI, UBER, SDC, LPRO, PLTR, DGRO, FLOT, GLD, IEUR, IYW, LQDH, MGK, MGV, MUB, PGF, PGX, QYLD, RDVY, STIP, USMV, VPL, VRP, VTEB, VYMI, AMD, AKAM, AMP, AZPN, AN, BCPC, BMRN, BLKB, BRKR, CDNS, CERS, CLH, CAG, CONN, CPRT, DAR, DXCM, DPZ, EQT, EL, EXAS, EXEL, FFIV, FICO, FE, FISV, FLEX, IT, GPK, HSIC, HSY, HOLX, HRL, HUBG, HUM, MTCH, J, KLAC, KEX, KRG, KNX, LH, LAZ, LGND, MGM, MGPI, MMP, MANH, MAS, MCHP, MPWR, NICE, NATI, NEOG, NBIX, NKE, JWN, NUVA, OMCL, PCG, PTC, PXD, PAA, PRAA, PCH, POWI, PSEC, PRU, PSA, PWR, RGEN, RSG, WRK, ROK, RCL, SAP, SBAC, SSB, POOL, SIVB, SRE, SMTC, SLAB, SPG, SWKS, STAA, SBUX, STE, TSM, AXON, TECH, TER, TRI, THO, TREX, TYL, UGI, WRB, XLNX, YUM, HEI.A, NEO, PRG, CBIO, ASA, RVT, TDF, BTO, MIN, HTGC, DAL, PODD, PRO, LULU, VFF, VRSK, SSNC, ENV, GM, BCX, PCRX, ACHC, VAC, APTV, GWRE, PSX, CG, PDI, PANW, QLYS, WDAY, FEI, WES, BFAM, ICLR, IQV, NRZ, FOXF, RNG, BURL, PBPB, COMM, NEP, GLOB, TRUP, WMS, HQY, W, KEYS, BST, QRVO, KRNT, ETSY, UNIT, FTAI, WING, GKOS, TDOC, OLLI, LITE, SITE, MEDP, COUP, VREX, SNAP, MGY, ROKU, WHD, SPOT, AVLR, USX, FTCH, YETI, MRNA, DELL, RVLV, FVRR, PHR, SOLN, SI, WMG, ZI, AZEK, IAC, AEPPZ, U, ASO, LESL, UPST, WISH, PRCH, BTRS, AESC, OGN, VWE, AQNU, DOLE, MTTR, AMJ, AOK, ARKG, ARKW, BOTZ, BSJQ, BSMP, BSV, COWZ, DIVO, EMLP, FAUG, FBT, FDIS, FEP, FNX, FPE, FTGC, FTXR, FVD, FXZ, GDXJ, GINN, GSLC, GSSC, GVI, HAIL, IAI, ICSH, IEFA, IEZ, IFRA, IGBH, ITB, IWY, MOAT, MOTI, OEF, PAVE, PFFD, PSEP, PTBD, RDIV, SCHD, SCHP, SCZ, SDY, SHV, SJNK, SLV, SOXX, SPIB, SPIP, SPYG, SRVR, SUB, VCLT, VIS, VOT, VPU, VSS, VTWO, XLU, XSD, XSW,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, SHY, IWF, T, MRK, FB, PARA, CMCSA, LUNG, MIC, IWP, VCSH, VOO, MDT, ABBV, PYPL, IGM, HON, XOM, KTOS, TFC, GPC, JNJ, WBA, AVGO, GSST, IJJ, IJK, IWS, VTIP, MMM, BCE, CVX, GILD, LOW, MSFT, TGT, TTE, USB, UL, PM, SE, JPST, XLC, CSCO, DUK, NEE, GD, IBM, INTC, JCI, KEY, NTAP, OKE, PNW, TXN, UPS, VZ, WFC, WMB, TRUE, JD, DOW, AMCR, AMLP, EWY, FIVG, IJH, IYG, RSP, RYT, SPY, VEU, CB, ALL, AEP, AXP, ABC, ADP, BTI, CF, CM, CAH, SCHW, KO, INGR, D, ECL, ENB, EXC, GIS, GSK, GOOGL, HIG, IPG, JPM, KMB, MS, NEM, NVS, ORI, PNC, PPL, PEP, NTR, PGR, RF, SNY, TRV, TROW, RTX, VOD, WM, WHR, WEX, HQL, GDOT, CFG, TEAM, FLMN, ESTC, BKLN, DBC, EFA, FV, GIGB, IAT, IBB, IJR, IWB, IWC, IWR, IWV, IYR, MINT, TFLO, VCIT, VHT, ABT, ACN, ATVI, RAMP, AFL, APD, ALB, MO, WTRG, ADM, ATO, BK, GOLD, BDX, BBY, BLK, BSX, BMY, BF.B, BG, CE, CNC, LUMN, CERN, CTXS, CL, COP, ED, GLW, COST, CMI, DSGX, DEO, DLR, DLTR, DCI, DOV, EMN, EMR, RE, EXPD, FDS, FRT, FNF, BEN, FCX, LHX, PEAK, WELL, HIW, HD, HMC, HBAN, INFO, ITW, ICE, IVC, JBL, KR, LEG, JEF, MDC, MCD, SPGI, MCK, MCY, NFG, NGG, NUE, ORLY, OGE, ODFL, OMC, ORCL, PPG, PBCT, CDMO, LIN, PG, QCOM, O, STX, SBNY, SON, SO, LUV, SWK, SYK, TU, TCBI, TMO, TMP, GL, TRP, WEN, UNP, UNH, VFC, VRTX, GWW, WAL, WDC, WY, XEL, ZBRA, BRK.A, SMFG, ET, POR, HBI, BX, TEL, AGNC, DISCK, BUD, DG, CBOE, LYB, KMI, STAG, MPC, SPLK, PNR, ZTS, TSC, MUSA, ESRT, OMF, ALLY, BABA, CTLT, SYF, SIEN, VICI, CRWD, IAA, DKNG, CGNT, CGNT, RVACU, TOST, AAXJ, AGG, ARKK, BSMM, BSMN, BSMO, CACG, CIBR, IGIB, DIA, DVY, EJAN, GOVT, HDV, HYG, IDV, IGHG, IOO, IWM, PDP, SPLV, SPSB, SWAN, USIG, VB, VDC, VDE, VIG, VIOV, VNQ, VO, AOS, AES, ASML, AAP, ADC, ALK, ARE, AIG, ABCB, APH, ADI, NLY, ANSS, AIRC, AMAT, ARCB, BP, BLL, OZK, BCS, BHE, BXP, BAM, AZTA, BRO, BLDR, CBRE, CHRW, CMS, CRH, COF, CSL, CCL, CNP, FIS, CME, CHD, CIEN, CI, CINF, CTAS, CLX, CGNX, CBSH, NNN, CMP, DXC, WOLF, ENLC, CCI, DHI, DTE, DRI, DE, DDS, DISCA, DLB, DD, EOG, EWBC, ETN, EIX, EW, EPD, EQIX, ESS, EXPE, FL, F, GATX, GRMN, GE, GS, GGG, MNST, HP, HXL, HST, IDXX, IMGN, INTU, IONS, SJM, K, KIM, MDLZ, LKQ, LRCX, LAMR, LAD, LYV, MTG, MKL, MAR, MMC, MLM, MMS, MKC, MPW, MET, MU, MHK, TAP, MNR, MUR, VTRS, NHI, NYCB, NYT, NSC, ES, NOC, NVO, ON, OLN, OHI, PKG, PH, RL, BKNG, PB, PEG, DORM, RMD, ROP, ROST, RY, SHEL, SHEL, SLG, SLB, SMG, SHW, WPM, SONY, SWN, STT, SRI, SU, NLOK, SNPS, TTWO, TM, CUBE, UNM, VLO, VRSN, VMC, WPC, WCN, WSO, ANTM, WST, WEC, LMNR, TEI, FAX, GAB, HQH, EVV, NEA, EMD, IGR, VG, HOMB, WU, EXG, OC, AER, BTZ, BR, BGS, GRX, DFS, VMW, MELI, ULTA, FTNT, SPSC, TSLA, HYI, BWG, TRGP, FRC, FLT, POST, CTR, FIVE, MRCC, MPLX, VOYA, DSL, DOC, AMH, SFM, PGEN, SPNT, VEEV, TWTR, PAGP, GLPI, AAL, ICMB, LADR, REPH, TWOU, ANET, GGZ, OEC, HUBS, LBRDK, STOR, GSBD, KHC, MIME, LSXMK, CWH, VST, YUMC, IIPR, OKTA, FND, SAFE, HFRO, CNNE, DBX, EQH, GH, LYFT, TW, PINS, ALC, KTB, CTVA, PING, CRNC, OTIS, DNB, MEG, VNT, AVO, AIV, PSFE, FSBC, FSBC, ZEV, RYAN, ACWV, BIZD, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, BSJP, BWX, CDC, CFO, DWAS, EFV, FDD, FDL, FDN, FFEB, FSTA, FXD, FXO, GBIL, HACK, IDU, IEF, IEI, IEMG, IHI, IJS, IJT, IUSB, IVOV, IVV, IXN, IXUS, IYE, IYF, IYH, IYM, KRE, LVHD, MBB, MDY, MJ, PCEF, PJAN, PTNQ, QCLN, RWL, SCHX, SPEM, SPTI, SPYD, SRLN, TLT, URA, VAW, VCR, VFH, VGK, VIGI, VOOV, VOX, VWO, VXF, VYM, XBI, XHB, XLI, XLK, XLV, XLY, XSOE,
- Sold Out: RBLX, BSCL, LTHM, ARKF, EJUL, ACLS, X, CSPR, MP, VCEL, KOF, CMA, CUTR, UFS, EXP, MSB, NXST, NUAN, PENN, PHM, WYNN, FTS, QRTEA, FAF, SBRA, MOS, JYNT, FRPT, USFD, COLD, DOMO, PTON, ASAN, DEN, BSML, JUST, MGC, PFFA, PJUL, RYH, BDSI, CACI, TPR, CW, DCP, EEFT, GT, GTN, HAS, HFC, KSS, LTC, LGF.B, MRCY, NOK, PZZA, PDCO, RNST, SHO, TKR, AUB, VTR, WWD, INT, EDU, AVAV, SHIP, TAK, COR, EMO, AMCX, HTA, BLMN, PSXP, WIX, CHGG, PAYC, DNOW, SHLX, Z, LSXMA, JHB, ELF, KIDS, ELAN, BCSF, CHNG, REYN, AGCUU, SLVM, BSJL, DEM, FTSD, IBDM, IFV, RWJ, RWK, SCHZ, SPYV, XLB, XMLV,
These are the top 5 holdings of STEPHENS INC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 976,356 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 913,578 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 1,625,534 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.94%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 821,460 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 331,977 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
Stephens Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.06 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $47.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 228,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $26.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 323,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.27 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $20.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 232,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru (GRID)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $92.39 and $105.85, with an estimated average price of $100.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bioventus Inc (BVS)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 184,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $58.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 62,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 65.05%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $155.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 269,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 315.29%. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 317,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 164.79%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $128.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 103,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $318.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 93,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares CMBS ETF by 1636.02%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 106,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 336.29%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $146.52, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $116.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 55,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.Sold Out: Livent Corp (LTHM)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $22.18 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $27.23.Sold Out: Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July (EJUL)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $25.78.Sold Out: Casper Sleep Inc (CSPR)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Casper Sleep Inc. The sale prices were between $3.19 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.41.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)
Stephens Inc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.97%. The sale prices were between $53.57 and $54.2, with an estimated average price of $53.82. The stock is now traded at around $52.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Stephens Inc still held 1,730,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Stephens Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 36.29%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Stephens Inc still held 515,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Stephens Inc reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.32%. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Stephens Inc still held 359,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Paramount Global (PARA)
Stephens Inc reduced to a holding in Paramount Global by 78.02%. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Stephens Inc still held 45,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Stephens Inc reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 36.02%. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Stephens Inc still held 215,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)
Stephens Inc reduced to a holding in Pulmonx Corp by 39.8%. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Stephens Inc still held 274,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.
