Bradley Mark J. Buys iRhythm Technologies Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, DocuSign Inc, AptarGroup Inc

- New Purchases: AKAM, UBER,
- Added Positions: IRTC, TD, RBA, CRM, FAST, CVX, SBUX, KMX, AMZN, HOLX,
- Reduced Positions: DOCU, DXCM, ATR, XYL, AAPL, PYPL, INFO, MA, GOOG, MDT, MSFT, DIS, TRMB, LLY, HD, JNJ, VZ, NKE, MKTX, ICE, CNI, FTV, AGG, ZTS, ABMD, AON, URTH,
- Sold Out: BABA, IBM, FIS, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,087 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 36,494 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 10,903 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,076 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,879 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%
Bradley Mark J. initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $112.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Bradley Mark J. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)
Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc by 199.66%. The purchase prices were between $58.34 and $122.12, with an estimated average price of $92.77. The stock is now traded at around $131.552500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 21,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 129.22%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 20,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 58.91%. The purchase prices were between $60.08 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Bradley Mark J. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Bradley Mark J. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Bradley Mark J. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Bradley Mark J. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
