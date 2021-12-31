Bradley Mark J. Buys iRhythm Technologies Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, DocuSign Inc, AptarGroup Inc

New Purchases: AKAM, UBER,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iRhythm Technologies Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, DocuSign Inc, AptarGroup Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bradley Mark J.. As of 2021Q4, Bradley Mark J. owns 48 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,087 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 36,494 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 10,903 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,076 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,879 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%

Bradley Mark J. initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $112.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bradley Mark J. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc by 199.66%. The purchase prices were between $58.34 and $122.12, with an estimated average price of $92.77. The stock is now traded at around $131.552500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 21,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 129.22%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 20,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 58.91%. The purchase prices were between $60.08 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bradley Mark J. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Bradley Mark J. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

Bradley Mark J. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Bradley Mark J. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.