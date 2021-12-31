Stewart Asset Management, LLC Buys Barrick Gold Corp, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Danaher Corp

New Purchases: GOLD,

GOLD, Added Positions: FND, AQN, MTCH,

FND, AQN, MTCH, Reduced Positions: ELAN, NVDA, DHR, DPZ, GOOG, AMZN, FB, MSFT, DIS, COST, ISRG, ROST, ABT, PH, PYPL, ADBE, UNH, RH,

ELAN, NVDA, DHR, DPZ, GOOG, AMZN, FB, MSFT, DIS, COST, ISRG, ROST, ABT, PH, PYPL, ADBE, UNH, RH, Sold Out: POOL, V,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Barrick Gold Corp, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Danaher Corp, Domino's Pizza Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewart Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Stewart Asset Management, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,914 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.89% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 34,017 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,693 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 38,928 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 81,538 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%

Stewart Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 121,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewart Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $115.46 and $143.31, with an estimated average price of $129.07. The stock is now traded at around $86.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 68,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewart Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 169.52%. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 212,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewart Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61.

Stewart Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.