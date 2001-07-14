The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz continues its investigation of Porch Group Inc. (“Porch” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 8, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report alleging that Porch concealed or obscured numerous business activities between 2017 and 2021 and faked a non-existent partnership service. Spruce Point asserted that Porch understates its true leverage by keeping up to $1.1 billion potential exposure to financial guarantees off its books and artificially inflates its gross margins by engaging in barter transactions.

On this news, Porch’s stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 2.89%, to close at $16.80 per share on April 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 1, 2022, after the market closed, Porch disclosed that it could not timely file its 2021 annual report. The Company also disclosed that it had identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.

On this news, Porch’s stock fell $0.87, or 12%, to close at $6.41 per share on March 2, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased Porch securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005123/en/