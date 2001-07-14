INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (“TTEC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TTEC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 1, 2022, after the market closed, TTEC disclosed that it could not timely file its 2021 annual report “due to difficulties in compiling and finalizing financial information and disclosures relating to a significant subsidiary, Avtex Solutions Holdings, LLC,” which the Company acquired in the second quarter of 2021.

