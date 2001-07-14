The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz continues its investigation of Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VRT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 23, 2022, Vertiv reported disappointing financial results, including $0.06 earnings per share for fourth quarter 2021, missing analyst estimates of $0.28 per share. Vertiv’s Chief Executive Officer attributed the poor results to management “consistently underestimate[ing] inflation and supply chain constraints for both timing and degree, which dictated a tepid 2021 pricing response.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $7.19, or 37%, to close at $12.38 per share on February 23, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

