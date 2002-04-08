THE CUMULUS MEDIA | Westwood One Audio Active Group® Releases New Analysis of Edison Research's Q4 2021 "Share Of Ear" Data

Among Registered Voters, AM/FM Radio Dominates Ad-Supported Listening



Podcasts And AM/FM Radio Streaming Surge

AM/FM Radio Has An 88% Share in the Car

NEW YORK, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media ( CMLS) | Westwood One’s Audio Active Group ® (AAG) today released a comprehensive analysis of the latest Q4 2021 data from Edison Research’s quarterly “Share of Ear” report. The “Share of Ear” study is the authoritative examination of American audio time use, measuring daily reach and time spent for all forms of audio among 4,000 Americans.

The analysis revealed key audio insights including AM/FM radio’s dominance in ad-supported listening among registered voters, a surge for podcasts and AM/FM radio streaming, and AM/FM radio’s continued position as the “queen of the road” with an 88% ad-supported share of audio in the car. Other findings include a new analysis of audio listening by DMA rank and a look at ad-supported audio listening on smart speakers.

“The quarterly ‘Share of Ear’ data released by Edison Research has been instrumental in helping us understand how Americans consume audio for years,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP, Marketing for Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “Q4 2021 was no different. After a tumultuous two years in the country, ‘Share of Ear’ data continues to show the stability of AM/FM radio as the leader in ad-supported audio, especially among key groups like registered voters or in the car, an essential place for advertisers to reach consumers on the path to purchase. There is also an exciting growth story for podcasts and AM/FM radio streaming, both seeing surges.”

The “Share of Ear” analysis reveals valuable insights for marketers, agency media planners, and buyers and can be used as a planning guide. Some highlights include:

Among registered voters, AM/FM radio has a massive 75% share of ad-supported audio: Across the political spectrum, AM/FM radio is by far the leader in ad-supported audio shares. Podcast shares are nearly double among Democrats and Independents compared to Republicans.





Comparing 2019 to 2021, AM/FM radio shares are pandemic proof, podcasts surge, and Pandora collapses: Trending ad-supported audience shares from Q4 2019 to Q4 2021, AM/FM radio sees little change while podcasts shares have nearly doubled. Pandora’s shares are down -25%.





In the car, AM/FM radio ad-supported shares have hovered in the high 80s for the last six years: AM/FM radio’s share of in-car ad-supported audio is a whopping 88%.





Over six years, the proportion of AM/FM radio listening occurring via online streaming has surged from 8% to 14% among persons 25-54: Currently, there is more radio listening occurring via the stream than the entire AM dial. Smart advertisers should allocate 14 cents out of every dollar spent on AM/FM radio to the station stream.





Smart speakers are bringing radio back into the home. AM/FM radio leads ad-supported listening on the smart speaker with a 43% share.





Listening by DMA market size varies slightly. Podcasts and Spotify slightly skew to larger markets while SiriusXM and Pandora over index in smaller markets.

The complete analysis of Edison Research’s Q4 2021 “Share of Ear” data is available at WestwoodOne.com/blog. This information is available on the blog as part of Cumulus Media’s commitment to share insights and research findings with the marketing community.

About CUMULUS MEDIA

Cumulus Media ( CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 406 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

