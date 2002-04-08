Roanoke, VA, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Luna Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Release

Date of March 14, 2022

ROANOKE, VA, March 7, 2022 -- Luna Innovations Incorporated ( LUNA) announced today it will report its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021, before the open of the stock market on Monday, March 14, 2022. Following the release, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gene Nestro, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Soller, Chief Operating Officer will host a conference call to discuss the fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results.

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 1.844.578.9643 and the international dial-in number is 1.270.823.1522. The participant access code is 2096088. Investors are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna:

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

