The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With RooGold, Manitou Gold, Metal Energy Corp. and Baseload Energy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with RooGold, Manitou Gold, Metal Energy Corp. and Baseload Energy on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

RooGold Inc. (CSE:ROO) welcomes new CEO

RooGold (ROO) welcomes Carlos Espinosa as CEO, President and board member, effective March 4. Carlos Espinosa is a mining executive with over 25 years of experience within Canadian capital markets, international business development and commercial banking. Mr. Espinosa earned an MBA from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Mexico. Mr. Espinosa sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the opportunity.

For the full interview with Carlos Espinosa and to learn more about RooGold's new CEO, click here.

Manitou Gold ( TSXV:MTU, Financial) announces agreement to sell its Dryden Properties

Manitou Gold (MTU) has agreed to sell its Dryden properties located in northwestern Ontario to Dryden Gold Corp. for $7M. Manitou retains a 1 per cent net smelter royalty. Following Dryden's IPO later this year, Manitou will retain a large insider ownership position of Dryden Gold. President and CEO of Manitou Richard Murphy sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the transaction.

For the full interview with Richard Murphy and to learn more about Manitou Gold's transaction, click here.

Metal Energy ( TSXV:MERG, Financial) announces first drill program on the Manibridge Project

Metal Energy (MERG) has commenced a previously announced 3,000-metre drill program on the high-grade nickel Manibridge project. Drilling will focus within the shadow of the past-producing mine that yielded 1.3M tonnes at 2.55-per-cent nickel and 0.27-per-cent copper between 1971 and 1977. James Sykes, CEO of Metal Energy sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the program.

For the full interview with James Sykes and to learn more about Metal Energy's program, click here.

Baselode Energy Corp. ( TSXV:FIND, Financial) shares an update from ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Energy (FIND) has provided an update of the ongoing 10,000-metre diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery, Hook project. The company plans to continue exploring for more high-grade uranium mineralization along the ACKIO trends. James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode highlighted the results with Shoran Devi

For the full interview with James Sykes and to learn more about Baseload Energy's results, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

Brianna Anthony

[email protected]

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/691924/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-With-RooGold-Manitou-Gold-Metal-Energy-Corp-and-Baseload-Energy



