Salesforce President & CFO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

1 minutes ago
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Amy Weaver, President & CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:25 p.m. (PT) / 8:25 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast will be available on Salesforce’s website at www.salesforce.com%2Finvestor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005785/en/

